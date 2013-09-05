Obama painted himself into a corner on Syria

IT IS a matter of record that the George Bush administration pressured the US intelligence community to produce evidence implicating Iraq’s Saddam Hussein regime in the 9/11 attacks. In 2003, using lies about weapons of mass destruction, that same administration persuaded the US public and Congress to authorise the launch of a war against Iraq. A handful of US politicians spoke out against it. Among them was a relatively new state senator in the Illinois legislature, Barack Obama, who addressed an antiwar rally on the very day Congress voted in favour of war in October 2002. He told audiences he was unconvinced by the evidence presented. In March 2003, as the US geared up for the invasion, he told audiences it was not too late to stop the war.

The half-truths, fabrications and outright lies the Bush administration told after 9/11 came back to haunt Obama, now US president, when he resolved to punish Bashar al-Assad’s regime for the alleged use of chemical weapons during the civil war raging in Syria. Opinion polls indicate close to 60% of the US people are opposed to any military action, raising questions that suggest a profound scepticism about the truthfulness of their government. Recognising that what he proposes will be extremely unpopular, Obama has opted to seek congressional approval.

Obama painted himself into a virtual corner two years ago, when the inconclusiveness of the evidence persuaded him to hold back. On August 21, after enduring 10 months of consistent shelling by government forces, east Ghouta, a rebel-held suburb on the outskirts of Damascus, came under attack with chemical agents, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,400 people. Having designated the use of chemical weapons the proverbial "red line", Obama has committed himself to taking action. Armed with Syrian telecommunication intercepts provided by its Israeli allies, the US administration canvassed support among members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), the Arab League and the European Union.

But even among its allies, the lies told in 2003 have severely damaged US credibility. The true extent of that damage came to light when David Cameron hurriedly summoned MPs back to Westminster hoping to win their support for a punitive strike against Syria. What happened was a humiliating defeat. In addition to the opposition, a significant number of Tory MPs voted "nay" or abstained. The high level of absenteeism was also indicative of the reluctance of many on the government benches to commit themselves.

While Obama seemed unable to invoke the "special relationship" to mobilise British support, ironically French President Francois Hollande rallied to his cause. For the first time in centuries, we were reminded that France had supported the US colonists when they rose against British rule in 1776. France is the US’s oldest ally in Europe. Though Nato secretary-general Anders Fogh Rasmussen expressed his support of the US case, he was unable to convince the alliance.

Many in the capitals of the West, unfortunately, misread the rebellion in Syria. It is clear that, although it has a number of political opponents, pursuing different agendas, the Assad regime enjoys considerable support among the Syrian people. There are indications it has been able to roll back rebel military advances and controls 13 of the country’s major cities. Uncertainty about the politics within the Syrian opposition has also made western powers more cautious about wholeheartedly supporting that war effort.

The Obama administration has been very measured in its pronouncements since Cameron’s humiliation. Both Obama and US Secretary of State John Kerry have unambiguously said the action will not entail US troops on the ground inside Syria. With a flotilla of destroyers and aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean, it would appear that the US plans a number of missile strikes to destroy or at least disable Assad’s air force. While all the administration’s spokesmen have underscored the limited nature of the operation, Congress recognises that the effect of such an intervention would necessarily rebound to the opposition’s advantage. As in Libya, air strikes to degrade Assad’s capacity to deploy chemical agents will, in effect, give the Syrian opposition an air force, thus tilting the balance in its favour.

In 2003, despite a million-strong demonstration opposing the war in London, Tony Blair enthusiastically joined the coalition of the willing. Only a few Labour MPs were prepared to buck the trend and voiced their opposition to British participation. Having been once bitten with a mixture of moral blackmail and lies, many more were shy about following Cameron down that path.

The US presidency has, in effect, surrendered some of its powers to Congress. Obama will likely receive support for some form of punitive action against the Syrian regime. What remains unclear is the outcome that even limited intervention will produce.

• Jordan is a former arts and culture minister.