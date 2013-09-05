IN THE MARKETS: Let’s hope G-20 doesn’t overlook developing world

THE Group of 20 (G-20) meeting finally gets under way on Thursday with expectations for nothing less than heated, frank and lively debates among the leaders.

I have had the opportunity to attend a few presentations held prior to the gathering, with analysts and those in the know expressing confidence in the G-20 as a crisis management forum.

We are told this forum thrives on the difficult economic issues that give so many headaches and sleepless nights.

The sheer size of this group of 20 developing and developed nations means that when they gather, everybody watches, and definitely listens.

They after all account between them for 85% of global production and 80% of world trade.

Their focus this year will be on a set of measures aimed at boosting sustainable, inclusive and balanced global growth. Most of the leaders have already arrived at St Petersburg in Russia, including our own President Jacob Zuma, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and International Relations and Co-operation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. My sense is that the gathering will be slightly different this year.

It will be a strong test of how much the nations really "care" for one other’s economic wellbeing, or if it is all about developed vs emerging markets.

Emerging market leaders have in the recent past gone to these meetings knowing that their economies were growing, and capital inflows were abounding.

But this time, they go there with some concerns, top of them being capital outflows and moderating economic growth rates.

Although emerging market currencies have since calmed down a bit from their spell of depreciation, they remain very volatile ahead of an announcement by the US Federal Reserve on its plan to taper off its quantitative easing programme later this month.

The extent to which the Fed plans to reduce its multibillion-dollar bond-buying stimulus programme will become clearer on September 18, when the next Fed policy meeting is scheduled.

Advice has been flying around on what the G-20 leaders’ focus should be.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a global lender, said advanced economies led by the US would increasingly drive global growth while emerging countries were at risk of slowing due to tighter US monetary policy.

The news agency reported that in a surveillance note prepared for the G-20 meeting, the IMF urged strengthened global action to revitalise growth and better manage risks, warning that some downside risks had become more prominent.

The IMF also said something very important, which, judging by his recent utterances, is supported by the South African finance minister. The IMF urged policy makers to allow exchange rates to respond to changing fundamentals, but added they might need to guard against risks of disorderly adjustment, including through intervention to smooth excessive volatility.

The extent to which the G-20 will be able to address what is going on in emerging markets with capital outflows is what we are all waiting with bated breath to see.

The fear here is that you will have all the leaders going into meetings and everybody concentrating on and getting excited about developed markets, and the renewed hope that their economies are improving and will be driving global growth, while deliberating less about emerging economies.

Oh, and there is what could possibly be the elephant in the room — Syria.

We already know the UK parliament has voted against a military intervention in Syria, while the final vote of the US Congress is expected only next week.

But the indications so far are that the US will intervene militarily in Syria.

President Barack Obama, a Democrat, this week won the backing of Republican leaders for military strikes on Syria.

The leaders of the Brics states — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — will meet on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

This is where we will, one hopes, get updates on how far they are with plans to establish their own development bank and setting up the $100bn contingent reserve arrangement (CRA). If they manage to pull the CRA off, this is where the answers to some of their problems will lie.

This arrangement can help a country like South Africa with funds in case the deficit on its current account becomes too difficult to finance once capital inflows stop moving as fast to emerging markets as they did a couple of years ago.