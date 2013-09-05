Click here to take the SABC’s ‘good news’ test

IN 2003, Thami Mazwai, then chairman of the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC’s) news programming, caused much outrage when he told Parliament: "I feel that objectivity is a delusion ... the notion known as objectivity does not exist."

Then, as now, the SABC was under much pressure for the bias it routinely demonstrated in favour of the African National Congress (ANC), and Mazwai’s comment — whatever its philosophical truth — served only as another splash of petrol on a fire long since burning out of control.

It was interpreted as a euphemistic justification for the SABC’s performance — the suggestion that, if most of the public broadcaster’s journalists were sympathetic to the ANC, it would inevitably manifest in some predisposed favour to its advantage and, in a country where the ANC enjoyed 70% at the polls, this was unavoidable.

Where his sentiment fell short was on ideals: whatever hard news journalists’ private convictions, they should always aspire to objectivity. Like excellence, it is not always obtainable, but it is in the trying that the value of any ideal lies. And, more importantly, it is against the ideal that outcomes should be measured, not the reality. Mazwai, then, seemed to be surrendering that principle to pragmatism. And for that he was quite rightly rounded upon.

More recently, SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng suggested in an interview with the Mail & Guardian last week that "the media normally focus on the negative publicity ... I believe, from the SABC’s side, 70% should be positive stories and then you can have 30% negative stories".

Just like Mazwai’s comments, Motsoeneng’s remarks have been interpreted as the euphemistic suggestion that pro-government stories constitute "good news" and anti-government stories "bad news", and that the SABC has a duty to favour the former at the expense of the latter.

But what, exactly, is "good news"? At the extremes it is possible to draw a clear distinction: a clean audit report for a government department is surely good news just as surely as a qualified audit report is bad news. But, when it comes to those broader, competing political forces at play, what one defines as good or bad news depends entirely on your ideological world view. Such things are important because they dominate current affairs.

Here, for example, are 10 "objective" facts about South Africa. Which of them would you consider "good news" and which "bad"? Once you have answered for yourself, try to answer as if you were an ANC supporter, then a DA supporter, then an SABC news editor:

1. South Africa, unlike so many countries on the continent, boasts a growing opposition, which governs a province and is pursuing a balance of political forces.

2. Jacob Zuma has said of the ANC in the 2014 elections: "We don’t want two-thirds. We want three-thirds."

3. Several times, the Western Cape, the only province not governed by the ANC, was also the only province to receive an unqualified audit from the auditor-general for every one of its departments.

4. The ANC continues to pursue and defend its policy of cadre deployment.

5. Helen Zille, the leader of the opposition, is a white female.

6. Jacob Zuma, the president of the ANC, is a Zulu traditionalist.

7. Jacob Zuma recently congratulated Robert Mugabe on winning the 2013 Zimbabwean presidential elections.

8. The ANC in government has delivered a real per capita gross domestic product growth rate of about 3% over the past 10 years.

9. Midvaal, the only council not governed by the ANC in Gauteng, is routinely rated by various surveys, including the ANC provincial government’s own indicators, as the best-run municipality in the province.

10. The ANC has proposed that the DA-run Midvaal be merged with surrounding ANC-run municipalities to form a single metropolitan municipality.

How did you do? One thing is for sure, none of you will agree. Depending on a range of factors, from your ideological position to your expectations, any one of those statements will be interpreted differently; some more than others, but nowhere will there be absolute agreement on whether it’s good or bad news. Context, knowledge, experience — all these things will affect your judgment.

What can be agreed is that they are all newsworthy items. In South Africa’s environment, each is a point of interest about which the public will generally have an opinion and wish to be informed.

And that is the point: when it comes to hard news, there is only the news. Once an event has met the necessary threshold for interest and relevance, it deserves coverage. True, there must be a balance between those two things, and salience should not be usurped by sensation, but these are the real tests — not someone’s private convictions. The news should be presented objectively and, from that point on, it is up to the public to decide to what degree it is good or bad.

Seen in this light, Motsoeneng has committed a grievous error: he has suggested that he has a predetermined idea of good and bad. Indeed, at one point in his interview he states: "The majority of the country believes we should highlight good-news stories."

Whether that is true is besides the point; as we’ve seen, no one will agree on what good or bad news is. What Motsoeneng says is that he knows what every person thinks on a case-by-case basis. He has projected his own world view onto the news and assumed he can distinguish the one from the other on behalf of the public at large.

In doing so, he has failed the primary test for any hard news journalists — to report the facts, not their opinion on them. It is a disgraceful position for a person of such influence and power.

Both Motsoeneng and Mazwai suffer the same problem: a majoritarian view of the news. In doing so, they couldn’t be more patronising. First, towards hard news journalists themselves, whom they suggest are unable to rise above their own beliefs (the very art of good journalism); and second, to the public themselves, whom they assume share an homogenous understanding of good and bad, no doubt based on their race.

It is the product of nationalist thought — a group-think mentality that reduces people to replicas of a stereotype, based on their perceived identity.

The significant thing about those 10 statements is that, even within groupings by race, gender or age, people think differently. Likewise when it comes to political affiliation. One can support the ANC, for example, and find it problematic that Zuma seems to reward Zulu-speaking members with power and positions. In the same way, one can support the DA but believe Zille needs to make way for a black leader if the party is to make progress.

There is now an overwhelming amount of evidence, over a sustained period, that demonstrates the SABC has been used by the government to promote its agenda. Those in charge of the broadcaster, ostensible journalists who are forced to explain their decision-making in familiar jargon to their peers, have thus generated a pseudo-journalistic language. In it, ideas such as "the news" and "objectivity" are subverted to explain away their personal politics.

Too often public debate is trapped in the false choice they offer: are journalists really objective? Should the SABC report more good news? Those questions are a manipulative distraction. Hard news journalists should always aspire to be objective. If they fail, there should be consequences. Likewise, they should be able to separate what issue is newsworthy from what is not, as opposed to any political implications. When they fail to do that, there should also be consequences.

As for the rest, it should be left up to the public to decide. And, if the ANC wants more "good news", it should spend more time generating outcomes that are relevant to the public but also put it in a good light. In the meantime, leave the messenger alone: his job is not to read your mail, only to deliver it.