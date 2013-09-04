THE INSIDER: Building with a glare that can melt steel

BLOOMBERG reports that the owners of the 37-storey tower known as the Walkie Talkie in the City of London financial district are investigating a light beam cast by the building that is so intense it melted parked cars.

Land Securities Group and Canary Wharf Group, along with the City of London, have suspended three parking bays around the building that may be affected, the companies said in a statement after the market closed on Monday.

The glare from the skyscraper has melted parts of vehicles, City AM newspaper reported on Monday. "We are taking the issue of light reflecting ... seriously and are looking into the matter as a priority," Land Securities and Canary Wharf Group said in the statement. The light beam depends on the sun’s elevation in the sky and the ray lasts about two hours a day at this time of the year, the companies said.

The Walkie Talkie, whose nickname derives from its tapering rectangular design, is due to be completed next year.

The notion of cars being melted in a car park is strange enough but what really piques the Insider’s interest is this line: "We are taking the issue of light reflecting" — because this is all taking place in London. London, England! Where sunlight is a rarity and ambient warmth in even less supply.

Flora ad sick at heart

CHANNEL 24 reports that, according to the BBC, Anglo-Dutch firm Unilever has ordered the withdrawal of a Flora margarine advertisement in South Africa that has been condemned as homophobic.

The advert features a bullet with the words, "Uhh dad, I’m gay", flying towards a heart made of china.

The ad, on a pink background, includes the payoff line: "You need a strong heart today." Flora, owned by Unilever, has long promoted its margarine as helping consumers maintain a healthy heart.

"This advert was prepared by an external agency in SA and was not approved by anyone at Unilever," the company said on its Twitter feed. "The advert is offensive and unacceptable and we have put an immediate stop to it."

UK-based gay rights group Stonewall said it welcomed the withdrawal of the advert. International advertising firm Lowe and Partner, which designed the advert, said it was "very sorry".

Where to start? First, the Insider thinks that Flora reveals how hopelessly out of touch with the real world it is with this ad. Sensible dads (not conservative Christian right-wing ones, and who cares about them?) don’t give a damn if their sons are gay, and usually know it anyway. Second, how can the makers possibly think this ad was suitable for a country with the world’s most liberal (aka sensible) constitution in which gay rights are enshrined as a human right. And third, real men, gay or otherwise, tend to eat butter.

Wise words

"SOME people think I am gay, which I think is awesome."

Daniel Radcliffe, UK Harry Potter actor (born 1989).

