Red talk followed by more red tape

ANY attack on current labour legislation excites those who run the organised unions and who draw fat benefits for doing so. They rise in indignant wrath and don’t hesitate to employ language that comes within a hair’s breadth of hate speech.

When the Free Market Foundation launched its labour law challenge a representative of the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union (Sactwu) announced ominously that "blood will flow" if it succeeds in overturning aspects of the Labour Relations Act. And the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) adopted a special resolution in which it declared that "this brutal attack on our rights will unleash the worst forms of popular resistance against capital this country has ever seen".

Now isn’t that friendly? Exactly what the country doesn’t need, especially not when its unemployment rate is closer to 40% than the 25% trumpeted by Statistics South Africa, when millions are out of work and when the army of the dispirited and discontented grows steadily.

In previous columns I have expressed my deep concern about both the constitutionality and wisdom of the principle of collective bargaining. Employees are perfectly entitled to band together when negotiating with employers. But it cannot be right that the decisions made in a council that may not be, and probably isn’t, fully representative of either the employers or employees in a sector, can be forced upon those who played no part in these agreements and have no desire to.

Instead of treading with care in a sector that has taken the full blast of Asian competition — textiles and clothing — the Department of Labour and the trade unions it forever mollycoddles and smarms over, have concocted the Co-operative Amendment Act (6 of 2013), which is tantamount to firing a cannon primed with ball bearings at thousands of workers. In future they will have to comply with everything the bargaining councils agree upon.

There are more than 40,000 of these co-operatives. They perform cleaning, make bags, provide a sewing service or just do odds and ends so as to provide a form of income for members. Now they’re going to be strangled by the red tape and endless forms the bureaucrats so love — and have to pay the going rates as decided upon by the unions and big employers.

So, when the deputy director-general for co-operatives in the Department of Labour tells Parliament the amendment act will reduce the regulatory burden for co-operatives, the only conclusion is that this is one of the more cynical attempts at humour in recent times.

There’s a two-pronged goal to this piece of thoroughly moronic legislation. The first is that it gives the unions additional power to corral many more workers and turn them into (reluctant) members — assuming, of course, they can pay the fees. The second is more forbidding.

Decisions of the bargaining councils will now affect things all the way down the line. It means companies that cannot afford to comply will roll down the window blinds and shut up shop. Isn’t that a convenient way of getting rid of your competition — allow the machinery of the state to do it for you?

While I’m about it I couldn’t help but notice an observation by a wandering albatross that Sactwu is a major shareholder in clothing and textile manufacturer Seardel. Yet Sactwu is the only labour member on the sector bargaining council, while Seardel plays a significant role on the employers’ side. This is called playing both sides against the middle, an activity for which union executives have achieved an unenviable reputation. The extraordinary thing is that the department permits it.

I am left certain that the Free Market Foundation’s action against elements of the Labour Relations Act is right and proper. What puzzles me is why a challenge of this nature wasn’t mounted a long time ago.

...

Infrastructure bill causes offence

THE draft Infrastructure Development Bill has prompted some pretty rough responses. Applying polite language, the Centre for Environmental Rights says the bill is not aligned with existing policy and is vulnerable to constitutional challenge.

The bill seeks to brush aside the usual stumbling blocks that bedevil so many infrastructure projects. It proposes tight deadlines, and to get over regulatory hurdles it requires that processes run simultaneously.

But attorney Catherine Warburton says the National Environmental Management Act requires development to be socially, environmentally and economically sustainable. The draft Infrastructure Bill vaults "over these very principles of sustainable development. There is … only a perfunctory reference to the need to comply with (the act)."

Strategic integrated projects may include airports, education and healthcare establishments, ports, harbours, power stations, railways, housing, waste management and water works –—but may also include private sector projects such as mines, industrial facilities and communication and IT installations. In other words, anything and everything.

Ms Warburton observes that once a project is categorised as strategic and is on the president’s most favoured list, "only a civil servant of extraordinary courage will be able to refuse an authorisation". Regulatory approvals, which normally take several months and sometimes years, are now given 250 days, and the bill says these time frames may not be exceeded.

If, say, an authorisation isn’t granted — thought unlikely given the powerful personages who will sit on steering committees — then the central secretariat may "enter into negotiations with the relevant authority with a view to obtaining" the authorisation. That sounds very like if you nod your head, we won’t hit it.

These concerns are valid enough, but there is another side to the story. It is that infrastructure development is so far behind what is required that it’s frightening. In many cases, impediments are the result of interventions by those who are well-meaning but who don’t, or don’t want to, accept genuine needs. South Africa isn’t alone with this conundrum — India has just approved $28bn of new projects at the stroke of a pen in a desperate attempt to halt the recent collapse of the currency.

Frankly, it’s about time this government got off the pot. The pity is that doing so will undoubtedly cause offence in many quarters.