Liberalised markets are the cure for destitution

THREE things that most scriptures and ethical theories agree on are that poverty is permanent; justly acquired wealth is virtuous; and the rich should be charitable. According to the Bible (Deuteronomy 15:11), the poor will always be with us; in the Quran (Sura 16:72; Sura 4:33), some are divinely favoured to excel above others; and Hinduism (second Purushartha) encourages the lawful pursuit of material wealth. Religious and ethical philosophies with visions of inequality — prosperity for some and poverty for others — do so because there will be people capable of providing charity and employment for the poor only if they enjoy elevated status. Such voluntary care coincides with an absence of socialistic prescriptions for the coercive "redistribution" of another’s wealth.

Last week, I dismissed as ignorant and arrogant those who bemoan "excessive" executive pay. This week, I look at poverty alleviation.

A prominent economist and director of companies challenged me with: "I’m surprised that you defend useless CEOs." I didn’t defend CEOs. I defended the people who appoint and pay them. I also criticised antagonists who do neither yet want to enforce lower pay differentials that affect the poor more than the rich.

"How do you know CEOs are useless?" I asked. "I just know they are," he said. What a bonanza for corporations; he will find them half-price CEOs. Even better, I am sure my gardener and his friends will gladly be CEOs for a lower wage than the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) demands for skilled artisans.

Superficially bright and informed people are deluded when they presume to know better than people with highly specialised contextual information who, unlike critics and governments, suffer when they make mistakes.

In a recent debate with Financial Mail editor Tim Cohen, Cosatu’s Patrick Craven said that what promarket people "don’t understand" is that, if minimum wages are raised to R4,500 a month, workers will spend more, enabling employers to pay and employ more, and so on, en route to jobs and prosperity for all. He’s right, we don’t understand. Why are they so conservative? R10,000 would be better. R1m even more so. It would turn us into a nation of millionaires who could send aid to Europe and the US to end their financial crises.

The idea is nonsense. Such folly turned Zimbabwe into a nation of impoverished trillionaires.

What Craven "doesn’t understand" is that money is not wealth. Real goods and services are what constitute real wealth.

The formula for prosperity is no mystery. All countries that are or have been rich started in poverty. Market liberalisation enabled previously poor countries to prosper. What people who demand less wealth for the rich "don’t understand" is that countries with the world’s highest wages have the world’s wealthiest executives. Liberalisation in formerly socialist countries such as China, India, Brazil, Mauritius and Ghana lifts billions of people from destitution.

People more concerned about helping the poor than destroying the rich can help directly with their own time and money and they can encourage liberalisation instead of demanding plunder and "redistribution".

Why do leading scriptures assume that some people will always be poor if prosperity is so easily achieved? There will always be "poverty" because poverty is relative. Compared to billionaires, millionaires are poor. In rich countries, being poor means you cannot afford an iPad; in poor countries, you cannot feed your family.

Platitudes such as "the rich get richer and the poor get poorer" bedevil us. The illusion of growing inequality arises because all do not rise simultaneously. Governments should not try to eliminate "poverty and inequality". They should alleviate destitution by way of market liberalisation.

Decent people celebrate the fact that poor are richer where the rich are richer and they care more about lifting "the poor" than destroying "the rich".

• Louw is executive director of the Free Market Foundation.