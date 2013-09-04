IN THE MARKETS: Take predictions of apocalypse with a pinch of salt

AS IF the taper tantrums haven’t been enough, a new wave of doomsayers has leapt to the fore with some astounding predictions.

Stephen Jen, the co-founder of SLJ Macro Partners, and former global head of foreign exchange at Morgan Stanley, has predicted that emerging-market currencies are set to tumble another 20% over the next six months or so.

Jen says despite the rough ride emerging-market currencies have already had, the real rot will set in when tapering (the US Federal Reserve’s term for reducing its lavish bond-buying programme) begins, and the $3.9-trillion of funds invested in emerging markets in the past four years bleeds back to the developed world.

Another headline-grabber is Albert Edwards, who predicts that gold will climb to $10,000/oz when tapering begins and the correction finally comes. Edwards, a prominent strategist at Société Générale, sees an enormous market crash on the horizon during which the S&P 500 index will tumble to 450. In his vision, the end game of the current bout of currency turbulence plaguing emerging markets is a renewed global recession far more severe than the current one.

The consequence of the emerging-market sell-off, according to Edwards, is a wave of deflation that will flow to the West from Asia as emerging-market currencies depreciate and China is ultimately forced to devalue in the face of an unrelenting loss of competitiveness, most especially against its emerging-market rivals.

Is it possible? Sure. But is it highly probable? No.

The trouble is that this is not the first time Edwards has made outlandish predictions.

In August 2010, he predicted that the S&P 500 would fall to 450 because conditions in the US at the time were "much, much worse" than the comparable "lost decade" in Japan. At the time the index was trading around 1,055. Today it’s trading at 1,649.

In June this year Edwards also said "Australia is a leveraged time bomb waiting to blow". His reason? Australian prosperity is a credit bubble built upon a commodity boom that is dependent for its sustenance on an even greater credit bubble in China. Once again, while his reasoning is not flawed, hyperbole and hysteria seem to have got the better of him.

Second, as the number of outlandish predictions grows and the time frame for these predictions is drawn out, there is an increasing chance that one of them may just happen to come true. Gold may indeed one day reach $10,000/oz, but without a yardstick of the relative value of the dollar at that time, it’s a pretty meaningless figure.

It reminds me of the Austin Powers movie in which Dr Evil — cryogenically frozen in 1967 — wakes up in 1997 and tries to hold the world to ransom for $10m.

To be clear, I don’t think Edwards is completely wrong. There is no question that emerging markets are particularly vulnerable now, and that when tapering begins we will see a sell-off, but it will not be anywhere near the catastrophic magnitude he predicts.

The same applies to Jen. Emerging-market currencies are already approaching their biggest annual decline since 2008, so to anticipate further losses in the region of 20% is probably overkill.

There is a possibility that should things go pear-shaped, the fall of emerging markets will be self-reinforcing and trigger a downward spiral the bottom of which is unknown. But this ignores the simple fact that these markets do, in fact, possess underlying value, and that the recovery in the developed world is far from guaranteed.

Many emerging-market economies — such as South Africa — are carrying large current account deficits. Sudden capital flight will only make their situation worse and spark a rapid devaluation of their currencies. The point is that wild predictions such as these are devoid of time scale and relative magnitude. Both Edwards and Jen appear to ignore that fact that to a greater or lesser extent tapering has already been factored in.

Since May when the Fed first suggested it might begin tapering before the and of the year, India’s rupee has weakened 22%, while Indonesia’s rupiah has plunged 12% to touch 10,955/$, the weakest in more than four years. Brazil’s real has dropped 19%, falling on August 21 to 2.4549/$, the weakest since December 2008.

This suggests that markets have already responded to tapering, with some players choosing to exit earlier than others rather than wait until the last minute.

As I wrote some weeks ago, the appearance of the Hindenburg Omen on the New York Stock Exchange indicates the difficulty traders are having in placing a fair value on the market.

It doesn’t mean that the markets are valueless.