Africa needs to stand up for its own integrity

IT IS unfortunate, yet at times understandable, that there should be resistance from some in our society to my suggestion that Africa take a tougher stance against the US, the UK and Europe. I could not believe the indignant reaction to my column, "Time for Africa to take on West over Mugabe" (August 21), which called on Africa to back the Zimbabwean elections and tell the West where to get off. Yet, there is no other alternative if we are to be respected members of the global community in terms of our own identity.

We are taken seriously only in so far as we conform.

Parts of Africa have not yet attained their liberation even when the colonial ruler or apartheid master has vacated office.

Brazilian philosopher Paulo Freire argues in his book, Pedagogy of the Oppressed, that the former colonised or oppressed do not see themselves as "new men" or "new women". They have not created a new consciousness of themselves and continue to see the former coloniser as the standard to attain.

Says Freire: "Because of their identification and experiences with the oppressor, they have no consciousness of themselves as persons." Freire then sums it up, when he says we have "internalised" the ways of the former oppressor and see governance in terms of what he did. We have not designed our own governance systems premised on our own norms, values and aspirations.

Hence, Algerian philosopher Frantz Fanon spoke about the betrayal of the masses in his book, The Wretched of the Earth; he was referring exactly to the change in jockeys that accompanies liberation. This explains, on one extreme, the brutality of some of our postindependence regimes. On the other extreme, and notwithstanding countless accords, it reflects Africa’s failure to carve out a new self that will make other nations take us seriously.

Freire and Fanon’s writings also explain why some black decision makers feel comfortable when their decisions are backed by whites. Sotho speakers even have an idiom for it: "Sethlare sa Motho ke Lekgoa" (The medicine for a black man is a white person), which means blacks will not oppose you if you are backed by whites. Perhaps this is why many black elites, except for a notable few, seem not to be bothered by the grinding poverty of their own and the crass and widening inequality in the black community. Is black poverty a matter of course?

Fanon and Freire’s arguments on creating Africa’s "new men" and "new women" for a new humanity require deep reflection. It is our responsibility. The war for African dignity and humanity has to be waged on all fronts. This includes rooting out despots; taking charge of shaping our continent’s destiny; and asserting our dignity as Africans by making others respect our decisions.

Arguments that Africa must back the new Robert Mugabe government mean that Africa must make the West respect the decision of the people of Zimbabwe. Africa must also make the West respect the decision of the Kenyan people in electing Uhuru Kenyatta as their new president. Why allow a court in Europe, even before the African court of human rights addresses itself on the issues, to humiliate Kenya by charging its president?

It is not about the persons of Kenyatta, Mugabe, or Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir for that matter. It is about the principle of national integrity. After all, being a member of the global community involves enjoying the respect and territorial integrity that every other country enjoys. This means every African — whether indigenous or of European or Asian descent, white or black — must enjoy respect as a member of the African community and be proud of it. It makes me wonder why people attack my assertions when I am saying that they and their continent must be respected.

Finally, the Arab League’s weekend sanctions against Syria are heartening and exemplary. Using chemical warfare against civilians — in fact against anybody — is the worst crime that any person can perpetrate. The Arab world must go further with more decisive action and not wait for the US or Europe to invade. Then we will take it much more seriously and Africa will have to follow suit.

• Mazwai is resident executive at the Wits Business School and a consultant on small-business development.