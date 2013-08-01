THE INSIDER: Legal eagles eyeing some early spring peaches

DIRECTOR of the Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa (Ifaisa) SC Paul Hoffman intends to ask the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to deal with the complaint for the impeachment of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Hoffman was speaking to a gathering of the Free Market Foundation in Joburg on Tuesday evening on the "proliferation of useless anticorruption bodies in SA" when he responded to a question at the tail end of the presentation. Hoffman has questioned the readiness of Mogoeng for the high office he currently holds.

Mogoeng has spoken out against those critical of the JSC for what he has called "intimidation and mockery". At the event Hoffman recalled an encounter with Mogoeng at The Hague in South Holland, where he introduced a former member of the now disbanded Directorate of Special Operations (Scorpions) to the chief justice.

"We went across (to meet him) and had a very pleasant interaction in which I introduced her … after that (Mogoeng) turned on me and said, ‘You can continue to challenge me but you must expect to continue to be frustrated’," Hoffman said.

He subsequently wrote Mogoeng a letter saying he "would like to know if Mogoeng had any explanation for descending into the political arena as he had done" and "whether I should ask you to recuse yourself every time I appear in your court", Hoffman said.

A letter addressed to Mogoeng’s office in the Constitutional Court has been placed on the Ifaisa website, dated July 18. In the letter Hoffman writes it is preferable for the matter of Mogoeng’s high office not to escalate to "the existing confrontation".

In the letter Hoffman says the chief justice has no place in the political arena and that his conduct, "put Mogoeng’s high office and the judiciary into disrepute".

Hoffman said he got a letter from Mogoeng’s office encouraging him to forge ahead "and that is what I am doing. Senior Council is busy settling a complaint to the JSC; I am going to ask it to deal with the complaint for the impeachment of Mogoeng Mogoeng." Watch this space.

Cows are coming home

WE like to think things are that much faster these days than in the days of our grandparents or even parents. But they aren’t really. We all know the story about the average speed of a car in London being about 14km/h, the supposed speed of a horse-drawn carriage. Now there is the news that the fastest train from Liverpool to London in 1883 took 40 minutes. It now takes 47 minutes. But then anyone who has caught a train between Johannesburg and Pretoria — and we are not talking about the Gautrain — will tell you that on some days an ox wagon would be faster.

Wise words

"WE lament the speed of our society and the lack of depth and the nature of disposable information."

David Ogden Stiers, US actor, director and musician (born 1942)

