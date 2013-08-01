Quiet diplomacy in so many words: how the ANC failed Zimbabwe

ON WEDNESDAY Zimbabwe went to the polls to, once again, try for free and fair elections. We tend to forget the long and disturbing history that brought us to this point. Or the key 2002 election when, under the international spotlight for the first time, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe acted to manipulate the result. We forget too that, in those early years, the ANC failed fundamentally to provide any sort of moral leadership or pressure on the ageing dictator.

Thus, now seems as good a time as any to reflect on the ANC’s complicit role in the ruin Mugabe has brought on Zimbabwe. What follows is merely a collection of quotes from key ANC figures on the situation in Zimbabwe and the ANC government’s attitude towards it. They are mostly from the height of the crisis (2001-02) but a few later significant quotes have been included.

The odd brave person was willing to speak out but, for the most part, it is a shameful record of silent consent under the guise of "quiet diplomacy" — like former president Thabo Mbeki’s HIV/AIDS denialism, a phrase that lives on in infamy. Certainly it is devoid of moral authority or any meaningful concern for human rights. Here, then, is the ANC on Zimbabwe, in its own words. Judge for yourself.

53 ANC quotes on Zimbabwe

1. "It is not in my nature to correct, run and monitor presidents of other countries. It is not the duty of this country to do so. If South Africa were to comment on every other president in the world, I am sure we would be a mad country." November 1 2000 (Jacob Zuma answering questions in the National Assembly)

2. "Zimbabwe is a democracy with a democratically elected government. We cannot only believe in the ballot box when it suits us. Let us leave the internal politics of our neighbours to the people of those countries but always reaffirming our commitment to justice, freedom of expression and the rule of law." February 27 2001. (Tony Yengeni on the Situation in Zimbabwe, from a speech in the house)

3. "The ANC has historic links with Zanu (PF) — they fought the same liberation struggle against colonialism and racism." February 27 2001. (Tony Yengeni, on the Situation in Zimbabwe, from a speech in the house)

4. "Our responsibility is to engage the Zimbabwean leadership and try to assist them and support them to improve the situation in their country." – March 1 2001. (President Thabo Mbeki, dismissing calls for sanctions against Zimbabwe)

5. "We cannot have a situation where Thabo Mbeki goes and tells President Mugabe what to do. He would chase me off." March 3 2001. (President Thabo Mbeki)

6. "Every day we have to tolerate the insult that because we are black and African, we have to demonstrate that we are not about to seize white property, deny whites their democratic rights or violate the law, to threaten white interests. What is required of us is that we must accept that some within white South African society are convinced that we are savages and that we must therefore do everything in our power to prove that we are not savages, to the satisfaction of white South Africa." March 29 2001. (President Thabo Mbeki on criticism of his government’s stance on Zimbabwe)

7. "A collapse of Zimbabwe would not only be disastrous for Zimbabwe but would be disastrous for us, so we can’t afford … a complete breakdown. I don’t know how we will cope with it." May 31 2001. (President Thabo Mbeki, in an interview with the UK’s Guardian newspaper)

8. "What I know is that we can’t afford a complete collapse of Zimbabwe on our borders, so we have got to try and do whatever we can." August 9 2001. (President Thabo Mbeki, acknowledging South Africa’s quiet diplomacy towards Zimbabwe had failed)

9. "The wheels have come off there." August 23 2001. (Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni referring to the critical situation in Zimbabwe, quoted by Reuters)

10. "I am saying this as forcefully as I am because the developments in Zimbabwe are affecting us and stressing us unnecessarily." August 23 2001. (Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni referring to the critical situation in Zimbabwe. Mboweni said he had decided to "break my silence" because the leadership in Zimbabwe appeared not to understand diplomatic language and it was "time to call a spade a spade", quoted by Reuters)

11. "In a globalised world, one cannot afford to behave as if one is an island … the situation has become untenable when it is seen that the highest office in the land seems to support illegal means of land reform, land invasions, the occupation of land, beating up people, blood flowing everywhere." August 23 2001. (Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni referring to the critical situation in Zimbabwe and the action being taking by self-styled war veterans — driving white farmers off their land, quoted by Reuters)

12. "The land problem in Zimbabwe must be solved but this must be done within the law. Anybody who acts outside the law… must be locked up and brought before the courts." August 23 2001. (Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni referring to the critical situation in Zimbabwe, quoted by Reuters)

13. "Since the early 1990s 42 of 48 sub-Saharan states have held multiparty presidential or parliamentary elections. These developments signal a realisation that for Africa to develop, countries need to adopt policies aimed at providing democracy, good governance and human rights. There are, of course, exceptions to these changes, but these are outnumbered by countries willing to adopt change." November 13 2001. (Deputy Foreign Affairs Minster Aziz Pahad, in an address to the South African Institute of International Affairs on the New Partnership for Africa’s Development, or Nepad)

14. "Mugabe for all these things (services) borrowed money. He borrowed inside Zimbabwe; he borrowed outside from the rest of the world. It couldn’t be sustained." November 30 2001. (President Thabo Mbeki, telling business leaders that excessive borrowing to fund basic social services had led to Zimbabwe’s economic crisis, quoted in Financial Times)

15. "Those efforts have not brought the results we wanted to see." November 30 2001. (President Thabo Mbeki, admitting attempts to engage Mugabe diplomatically had failed, quoted in the Financial Times)

16. "If you have elections which are not seen as legitimate by the people, you will have a situation that will be worse than the present one." November 30 2001. (President Thabo Mbeki on the situation in Zimbabwe, quoted in the Financial Times)

17. "We never colonised Zimbabwe." November 30 2001. (President Thabo Mbeki, indicating that Britain should play a leading role in resolving Zimbabwe’s land crisis. He also stated that Zimbabwe had unfairly "fallen into our (South Africa’s) lap" and that "We (South Africa) never made a commitment about land in Zimbabwe", quoted in the Financial Times.)

18. "Clearly in a situation in which people get disenfranchised, in which people get beaten up so that they don’t take an honest decision or act according to their political convictions, obviously there can’t be free elections if there are circumstances like that." November 30 2001. (President Thabo Mbeki, quoted in The Los Angeles Times)

19. "It is important for Sadc leaders, if we are to resolve the problems of the region, to be prepared, if it is needed, to tell each other some unpleasant truths — not in order to destroy but to build." December 20 2001. (Defence Minister Mosiuoa Lekota)

20. "It is a strong statement. It is a castigation." December 27 2001. (Finance Minister Trevor Manuel about President Thabo Mbeki’s statement that the situation in Zimbabwe was a direct result of 20 years of failed economic policies)

21. "We’ve said before that we are not ‘South Zimbabwe’, we’re South Africa, nor are they ‘North South Africa’, they’re an independent country." December 27 2001. (Finance Minister Trevor Manuel, urging people not to see Zimbabwe as part of South Africa)

22. "I don’t think it is right to say that the market punishes everyone because of Zimbabwe." February 28 2002. (Deputy President Jacob Zuma, denying a link between the devaluation of the rand and the turmoil in Zimbabwe)

23. "We’ve been working at this for a long time, trying to convince (people) that what is called quiet diplomacy, there is no alternative to that." January 14 2002. (Deputy Foreign Affairs Minster Aziz Pahad, insisting there is no alternative to "quiet diplomacy", quoted in the Daily Dispatch)

24. "Any sanction issues to me just tend to become rhetorical." January 14 2002. (Deputy Foreign Affairs Minster Aziz Pahad, insisting there is no alternative to "quiet diplomacy", quoted in the Daily Dispatch.)

25. "We expect that if there is not an increase in stability, a number of Zimbabweans will come here. If that does not happen in an organised way, it could have a very destabilising effect on all of us." January 14 2002. (Deputy Foreign Affairs Minster Aziz Pahad, insisting there is no alternative to "quiet diplomacy")

26. "We can’t take any action that would lead to the collapse of the Zimbabwean economy." January 14 2002. (Deputy Foreign Affairs Minster Aziz Pahad, insisting that there is no alternative to "quiet diplomacy")

27. "The media have attacked us for our quiet diplomacy. But what is diplomacy if not quiet?" January 14 2002. (Deputy Foreign Affairs Minster Aziz Pahad, insisting there is no alternative to "quiet diplomacy")

28. "Our view is that the international community must not take action that is not based on the request … of the majority of the country." January 14 2002 (Deputy Foreign Affairs Minster Aziz Pahad, insisting there is no alternative to "quiet diplomacy")

29. "What is this that everybody is saying South Africa must do that they are either not doing or not willing to do?" January 17 2002. (Deputy Foreign Affairs Minster Aziz Pahad. He went on to say there was no alternative to quiet diplomacy to handle the Zimbabwean situation.)

30. "The instability has gone on far to long. The levels of poverty and conflict are increasing, and if you add to that a fraudulent election, it has to be avoided." January 24 2002. (President Thabo Mbeki about Zimbabwe)

31. "Our borders are so porous, we don’t have to open them." February 7 2002. (Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Aziz Pahad, in response to a question whether South Africa would open its borders to refugees from Zimbabwe should violence and instability erupt there)

32. "The African National Congress congratulates the people of Zimbabwe for a successful 2002 presidential election." March 13 2002. (ANC statement)

33. "Free and fair." March 14 2002. (Deputy President Jacob Zuma’s description of Zimbabwe's controversial presidential election despite a condemnation of the polls by Commonwealth observers, ZBC state television reported)

34. "Amandla! We sent observers here, who were observing each and every detail. They have reported ... the elections were legitimate, are valid. They were free and fair and we have got to respect that." March 15 2002 (Deputy President Jacob Zuma, said with President Robert Mugabe, after hugging and exchanging clenched-fist salutes, from the Daily Telegraph)

35. "The high voter turnout in both rural and urban areas, determination and patience displayed by the people during the election was commendable. These elections have shown how the people of Zimbabwe value democratic processes." March 13 2002. (Smuts Ngonyama, ANC statement)

36. "We would be extremely naïve if we were to believe that Zimbabwe’s future is not linked to ours. We don’t have the luxury as South Africans, to choose to be hostile observers of that situation. "March 21 2002. (ANC chief whip Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula)

37. "We failed. The government of Zimbabwe would not listen to us. We asked them to do something to stop the looting of farms and not to follow the route of lawlessness but we failed." May 16 2002. (Defence Minister Mosiuoa Lekota about the South African government’s attempts to end the economic and political crisis in Zimbabwe)

38. "They say quiet diplomacy has failed. Should we act like Ariel Sharon? Should we? Should we just go in there; kick butt; blow them up; drive over their cars … should we send in our tanks? If there are alternative solutions, let’s hear what they are." May 19 2002. (Finance Minister Trevor Manuel, saying the government had little choice but using diplomatic channels in dealing with Zimbabwe)

39. "South Africa does not, and will never, condone the violence seen in the country, excuse the occupation of farms and serious harassment of people in rural and urban areas, and strongly condemns the latest spat of business invasions in Zimbabwe … the rule of law is fundamental in any civil society and lawlessness is strongly condemned by the South African government." May 27 2001. (South African high commissioner to Zimbabwe Jeremiah Ndou)

40. "We were not liberated so that people should have dictators of their own…. Good governance is not some foreign concept given to us. It is the basis of our liberation." June 21 2002. (President Thabo Mbeki, addressing a meeting of scholars about Nepad)

41. "What is it that we are expected to do?" August 15 2002. (Deputy Foreign Affairs Minster Aziz Pahad, admitting the government had run out of ideas on Zimbabwe and suggesting there was nothing more it could do, quoted in the Cape Argus)

42. "In no way can that (the Zimbabwean crisis) be equated with the level and depth of the problem between Israel and Palestine." August 15 2002. (Deputy Foreign Affairs Minster Aziz Pahad, quoted in the Cape Argus)

43. "In all our consultations with the international community and our colleagues on the continent, the question always comes up — ‘What can be done more than what is being done now?’" August 15 2002. (Deputy Foreign Affairs Minster Aziz Pahad, admitting the government had run out of ideas on Zimbabwe and suggesting there was nothing more it could do, quoted in the Cape Argus)

44. "There’s no way that we can take that option seriously: it’s not our way of dealing with things." August 15 2002. (Deputy Foreign Affairs Minster Aziz Pahad, arguing military intervention was not an option in dealing with Zimbabwe, and calling the idea "nonsensical", quoted in the Cape Argus)

45. "I agree with Mr Howard that the troika of the Commonwealth needs to address vigorously the present state of affairs in Zimbabwe." August 22 2002 (President Thabo Mbeki, quoted in the Star)

46. "All you are doing is putting the fear of democracy into minorities in our country." August 22 2002. (Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Aziz Pahad, accusing opposition politicians of being subversive by criticising the South African government for its silence on the Zimbabwean crisis)

47. "We are not Zimbabwe. We believe in property rights. We believe in the importance of the rule of law." August 22 2002. (Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni)

48. "The honourable member has a problem, a very serious and arrogant problem of thinking that one can move from one country and run the affairs of other countries. That is very arrogant. The South African government cannot go to some country and say: why are you mistreating this particular farmer? September 11 2002 (Jacob Zuma, answering questions in the National Assembly)

49. "If I were to ask a question, it would be: What is it about Zimbabwe that makes everybody feel so agitated? I do not know." November 13 2002 (Jacob Zuma, answering questions in the National Assembly)

50. "We ourselves will continue to work with the UN secretary-general and the UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) on the Zimbabwe land question and will also request the government of Zimbabwe to do so. We would also have appreciated it if the British government had advised us that it considers Zimbabwe a "pariah state". This is the meaning that attaches to this extraordinary statement made by Mr Hain that, ‘Mugabe has created a police state climate comparable to the one that imprisoned him.’ As Mr Hain knows very well what the white minority regimes did in the former Southern Rhodesia, as well as the fact of their illegitimacy, we find this statement very ominous." (Foreign Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, in a letter to British Foreign Minister Robin Cook, in response to a statement made by British Minister for Africa Peter Hain, quoted in the Cape Times.)

51. "We are not in the business of condemning countries because it is not our business to run other countries." March 2 2005 (Jacob Zuma, answering questions in the National Assembly)

52. "The Europeans often ignore the fact that Mugabe is very popular among Africans. In their eyes, he has given blacks their country back after centuries of colonialism…. The people love him. So how can we condemn him?" December 20 2006 (Jacob Zuma in an interview with German magazine Der Spiegel)

53. "The policy of the ANC is what we have done in Zimbabwe. Because what has been done in Zimbabwe, many people think it was just Mbeki, but we discussed the matters about Zimbabwe and he was implementing what the ANC had decided we needed to do. And I can tell you, nobody in the world can say they have done better on Zimbabwe than us. Because nobody can produce any report of any significance as to what it is they have done to help Zimbabwe out of the problem. Some will tell you they've applied sanctions — have they helped? Some will say, we have condemned him — has it helped? We engaged with Zimbabweans, partly precisely because of that concern that we knew that to us, the Zimbabwean issue was not remote." March 6 2008 (Jacob Zuma on the success of South Africa’s policy of quiet diplomacy, in an interview with the Financial Times)