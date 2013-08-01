IN THE MARKETS: Employment data from US driving the JSE for now

IT SEEMS this week has been more about US economic data than anything else for our local markets. While South African investors no doubt kept an eye on the general elections in neighbouring Zimbabwe, as did everyone else, what came out of the US appears to have been of greater interest to them.

The JSE joined other global stock exchanges and rallied to its best level in two months on Wednesday as better than expected economic data was released in the US, causing improved market sentiment around the world.

The all share index ended 0.7% higher at 41‚292 points‚ with the top-40 index climbing 0.9%.

Some local data could also have played a role in the upbeat mood on the JSE, but it took a back seat as US economic data hogged the spotlight. The deficit on the trade balance narrowed to R7.7bn in June from R11bn in May.

Although all the indices of the JSE with the exception of gold offered support, it was the banking and financial indices that shone.

Official US figures showed that the private sector added 200‚000 jobs last month, beating forecasts by economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires, who had expected an increase of 183‚000 in private jobs. US economic growth also beat expectations in the second quarter, growing by 1.7% from April to June after expanding by only 1.1% in the first quarter.

Global stocks and the JSE might have reacted positively to the news, but the rand depreciated slightly as the dollar strengthened on the better than expected data.

The rand was bid at R9.91 to the dollar in early afternoon trade after closing at R9.79/$ on Tuesday.

The positive US economic data might also not be so great for emerging markets.

Remember that US Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke has said a number of times that the Fed’s proposed tapering of quantitative easing, which includes the monthly purchasing of bonds, would depend on data.

It might be premature, but the fact that economic growth and jobs numbers are surprising on the upside could mean an earlier than expected withdrawal of stimulus from the Fed.

More crucial jobs data are expected tomorrow and if those too beat expectations, it could stoke market jitters about when quantitative easing tapering will start, and see a reversal in some of the gains made in global stocks, including the local bourse.

Such data would also be likely to see the dollar strengthen, which would imply some depreciation for emerging market currencies, including the rand.

Absa Capital currency strategist Mike Keenan said that if US nonfarm payroll figures were better than expected, quantitative easing tapering could start next month.

The Fed concluded a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, with the expectation that Mr Bernanke would again comment on the $85bn a month bond-buying programme and monetary policy.

Most analysts believe that while the Fed might start tapering quantitative easing later this year, it will keep interest rates at current low levels until economic growth is firmly on a sustainable path.

Speaking at a conference in Sandton on Wednesday, Reserve Bank governor Gill Marcus said in general, central banks in advanced countries had tried to reassure markets that interest rates would be kept low for some time in order to encourage investment.

Previous comments by Mr Bernanke over quantitative easing tapering have sent emerging market assets on a free fall.

Ms Marcus warned that the global crisis continues to mutate, and that the latest mutation has affected emerging markets and led to capital outflows, depreciating currencies, slowing growth and rising inflation.

Elsewhere on the local bourse, it is worth mentioning that shares in construction group Murray & Roberts fell 5.6% to R23.78 a share on Wednesday, to their lowest intraday level since June 27.

The construction group offered to buy the remaining shares in Australian oil‚ gas‚ engineering and construction group Clough for about R4bn.

The company, which currently owns more than 61% of Clough, intends to buy the remaining shares at A$1.46 per share‚ representing a 30.9% premium to Clough’s closing price of A$1.115 on Tuesday.

Some analysts attributed the declines to investor concerns around the funding structure of the proposed deal.

Considering construction companies are not everybody’s favourite at the moment after being found guilty and fined for collusion, the sector is in urgent need of good news to lift sentiment.