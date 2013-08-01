Gay rights sacrificed on election altars

IT IS election season, and time for ruthless politicians to pick up their sticks and whack at homosexuality for a bit of constituency stirring. The timing is like clockwork. It works like it too.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was at the launch of a United Nations-backed gay rights campaign recently, and said he would not want to go to a homophobic heaven.

"I would refuse to go to a homophobic heaven. No, I would say sorry, I mean I would much rather go to the other place. I would not worship a God who is homophobic and that is how deeply I feel about this," he said.

"I am as passionate about this campaign as I ever was about apartheid. For me, it is at the same level."

Beautifully said. The archbishop is a global legend for human rights activism and he is known to champion everyone’s equality. For anyone who believes all human beings are equal, this is a moment for the heart to swell.

Then there is the election season. Such talk will not be let go without comment. Not when there are emotions to be stirred for numbers at the ballot.

The archbishop has come under withering criticism for his equality statement from a formidable choir. The first was Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. He was speaking at a rally ahead of the election day.

"Never, never, never will we support homosexuality in Zimbabwe. Archbishop Tutu said it is nice to be gay, yet he has a wife, he should have begun by getting himself a man for a woman.

"When you are a bishop and cannot interpret the Bible, you should resign and give it to those who can. We will not compromise our tradition and tolerate homosexuality," he said.

Then he cast about nature. "Animals are better off as they know who to mate with. Everyone knows what to do, even animals know which animal to mate with, goats know where to go, and cows know where to go too. We see donkeys all the time on top of each other, why can’t you humans do the same?"

Zimbabwe has just had an election. The timing was controversial, and President Jacob Zuma’s international adviser, Lindiwe Zulu, was starting to make a bit of noise about that. He savagely criticised her and forced Zuma into a position of having to sacrifice her to fulfil his role as appeaser in chief. This was working to spoil the image of perfectly above-board and clean elections.

It doesn’t surprise me homophobia was suddenly on the menu. These are hideous statements for the fact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people are persecuted all over the continent. In 2011 David Kato, a teacher and gay rights advocate, was brutally murdered in his home. He had been receiving a mounting number of death threats after winning a lawsuit against a magazine that published his photo and called for his murder. Condemnation came from around the world, and his killer was imprisoned.

Just weeks ago on the East Rand, Duduzile Zozo was brutally murdered — she was a lesbian and she was most certainly killed for it.

These are only some of the most followed cases.

Yet this is an easy, standard go-to button for an election booster for some politicians.

Not one to miss such an opportunity, our local African Christian Democratic Party leader, Rev Kenneth Meshoe, chimed in with Mugabe when he condemned Tutu.

According to The Star, he said: "Archbishop Desmond Tutu is out of order when he alleged that God is a homophobic God, and that he finds fault with the scriptures that teach that a homosexual lifestyle is a sin before God.

"If sinners cannot live up to the standard of the word of God, they should not find fault with the scripture. We urge all those whose conduct and morals violate scriptural teaching to repent from their sins, be they adulterers, homosexuals, murderers or rapists," he said.

Is that libelous? Are those four words grouped together like that to draw suggestions? Well there would be a case for it, were it not for the fact that religion is inexplicably given a pass on speech like that.

The US is another country that falls prey to this sort of thing. There is a very persuasive argument that George W Bush won re-election as US president in 2004 by banging on the "homosexual agenda" drum. He supported a constitutional ban on gay marriage and provoked a big response from the equality community. The next election result was as sad as it was predictable: the Christian right went to the polls in droves and most voted the Republican back in.

The same winds sweep through this part of the world. The African Christian Democratic Party is woefully out of touch. It should ask why it commands less than 1% of the vote in a country that largely identifies as Christian. Why was the African National Congress and the progressive constitution such a better option to our people?

Meshoe’s words and attitude contribute to a culture where it becomes possible for extremists to persecute LGBT people. He disqualifies neighbours from his Christian love.

And all of this for a few scraps at the ballots.