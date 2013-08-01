End in sight for pension fund case?

JUST when I think he’s gone away, he bounces back. By "he" I mean Cape Town-based attorney Tony Mostert, who has extracted an excellent living out of the curatorship of seven funds that were part of the Ghavalas pension fund scam.

There is another character in this battle, which might — just might — be about to reach a denouement. He is Simon Nash, a member of two of the funds of which Mostert is a curator; Cadac and Sable. When Nash’s name came up in conversation a couple of weeks ago between me and Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat, his face wrinkled in disapproval, though he was careful not to say anything. Nash’s criminal trial for fraud and a variety of other transgressions is still in process.

Anyway, what is it this time? Nash has lodged a high court application to set aside a highly lucrative contingency fee arrangement between Mostert and the Financial Services Board (FSB) in respect of the Sable Industries Pension Fund. I assume that if this application succeeds the contingency fee agreements relating to other funds in the Ghavalas option transaction will be pursued similarly by members of those funds.

Mostert earns his contingency fee on criminal settlements entered into by the state, and civil deals. Nash’s concern (more likely his anger) is that this fee arrangement can only be authorised by court order. In Sable, the court order apparently precedes the Tshidi-Mostert agreement. The order allows Mostert to charge 25% or double the standard rate, whichever is lower (still an astonishing number).

Many people, me included, have tried to extract an accounting of the fees Mostert has charged, and the fees his law firm has been able to charge. What we got was a mountain of verbiage as Mostert slithered around the issues. Since this is what I got from Mostert that time, I decided there was little point in repeating an exercise in futility.

Nash complains that the original Sable Pension Fund contingency agreement was 30%. He says this is in contravention of the Contingency Fees Act, which applies only if an attorney is entirely on risk. In this case, however, Nash says Mostert was supplied with seed money of R1m by the FSB to fund any litigation. I am taken aback that the FSB can dish out that kind of cash.

Of course, if Nash’s application succeeds there’ll be some fascinating accounting. I understand Mostert may have to repay about R23m in curator’s fees and R6m in legal fees. Nor did I know that the FSB made payments to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to assist it to prosecute those accused of fraud in Ghavalas-option transactions. Does this mean the NPA is available for hire? If true, it’s astonishing.

The latest information I have is that, unsurprisingly, Mostert intends contesting the Sable Fund contingency fees application. This time he selected as his attorneys of record the Pretoria law firm Rooth & Wessels, the same law firm that attends to FSB matters.

Earlier this week the FSB announced it would join Mostert in opposing the motion. This is really quite mystifying. Why would the FSB, which stands to gain nothing from this action, appear in opposition to the fund members they are mandated to protect?

This matter has dragged on since 2006. It’s an unconscionable time and, from the sounds of it, it still has far to go.

DEPUTY Water Affairs Minister Rejoice Mabudafhasi unequivocally told the SA Water, Energy and Food Forum that the decant of acid mine drainage contaminated water in the Western Basin has been halted. It’s the first time news of this partial success has been released.

Mabudafhasi said the necessary pumping equipment to ensure the Central Basin didn’t reach flood conditions is on order. And she said "that work towards the finalisation of the long-term resolution of this issue is going full steam ahead".

Since the acid water has long been a matter of concern, the latest news goes some way towards mollifying those of us who have been increasingly worried.

ON Wednesday, a business journalist joined those who follow me on Twitter. She described herself as a former black economic empowerment consultant: "in other words, well versed in hypocrisy."

Green folly sank Siemens boss

GERMAN engineering giant Siemens is having a terrible time of it. It has fired its boss, Peter Loescher, after the company was forced to announce its fifth successive profit forecast cut. Members of the company’s supervisory board said they’d had enough — they wanted the 55-year-old to take a walk.

Back in 2009, Loescher announced he intended turning Siemens into a "green infrastructure giant". That meant pushing solar technology as the logical partner for companies and governments enslaved by this notion of the "green revolution".

The Chinese had other ideas. The European Commission says Chinese manufacture of cheap solar energy panels, unfairly subsidised by Beijing, rocketed and now exceeds global demand. In May, the commission imposed a 47% antidumping tariff on Chinese-made solar panels, though Reuters reported last month that both sides were edging towards an accommodation.

None of this has helped Siemens. It has decided to get right out of the solar business. But it’s estimated it will take a knock of about €1bn.

This is the second successive year in which CO² emissions are set to worsen in Germany, brought about by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to close all the country’s nuclear power stations and burn more coal instead. Hard coal imports have risen 25% in the first quarter to 10-million metric tonnes.

With general elections due in September, this turn of events has delivered her party a serious blow. Back in 1997, Merkel played an instrumental role in forging the Kyoto Accord, but the rising trend of German CO² emissions is alarming, says Claudia Kemfert, an expert on German policy.

Bloomberg’s Stefan Nicola reports that "climate change has frankly slipped to the back burner of policy priorities".