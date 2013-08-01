Big Brother would turn luxuriant green with envy

BRANDISHING a copy of George Orwell’s novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four, a New York street bookseller asked Isaac Deutscher, the noted Marxist biographer of Joseph Stalin and Leon Trotsky: "Have you read this book? You must read it, sir. Then you will know why we must drop the atom bomb on the Bolshies!"

Orwell’s dystopia was dominated by a near mythic dictator, known as Big Brother, whose secret police oversee and control a network of informers, spies and snitches. They have at their disposal the most recent surveillance technologies for eavesdropping. Edward Snowden has helped us appreciate not only the extent to which governments, "Bolshy" or otherwise, routinely invade the privacy of citizens but also the sophistication of the networks of informers, snoopers and snitches they have access to in the 21st century.

At Heathrow Airport a few days ago, I was accosted by a person in uniform who was neither a customs nor a police officer. I produced my passport on her demand. After a cursory glance at my picture and my face, she proceeded with a barrage of invasive questions: My destination? My business there? How much money did I have? How had I acquired it? She met my protests by quoting some statute or other that empowered her to make such inquiries. Being unfamiliar with the British statute book, I backed down and submitted to her questions. A lawyer friend tells me the UK government has outsourced a number of services to private security firms. I assume this was the case here.

The officious woman is the blunt end of an increasingly intrusive state. We seldom see its more menacing techno-equipped end, capable of tracking your movements through your cellphone; activating it without your knowledge and monitoring all your conversations; and consequently capable of transforming your cellphone into a bugging device to eavesdrop on any company you keep. It is common knowledge that there are earth-orbiting satellites armed with cameras capable of reading a matchbox label from space. As you walk the streets of London, enter a department store or a bank, ride the tube or the bus, the eyes of one or other state agency are on you. Cameras of various sizes and capacities cover every mainline train station, bus station and airport terminal. Snowden revealed that a number of private companies we trust with confidential personal information have been willing informers, passing it on to agencies of the state on request.

During the Rivonia Trial, Nelson Mandela cited the Magna Carta, the Petition of Rights, and the US Bill of Rights as expressive of his vision of a free society. A central feature of these historic documents is the constraints they place on the powers of secular authorities. While they were elaborated by precedent in the UK, in the US, France and democratic South Africa, these constraints are explicitly spelled out in their constitutions. The fourth amendment of the US constitution protects the person and the property of the citizen against searches and seizure by the state. Article 14 of the second chapter of our constitution protects the right to privacy.

Orwell’s Big Brother would turn a luxuriant green with envy at the capabilities with which technology has endowed the 21st-century state. The evident willingness of citizens, or at least their parliamentary representatives, to compromise and even subvert these hard-won civil liberties would make him jump in the air and dance a victory jig.

With the technology for snooping so readily available in our cyber-age, even private corporations can hire investigators and security firms to spy on business rivals, government officials, suspect spouses and their neighbours. When it came to light that the journalists and editors of News of the World had tapped telephones, hacked into cellphones and intercepted communications, the paper was forced to close down. In their hunger for sensational headlines, editors even allowed journalists to buy sensitive information from police officers on the pretext that the public has the right to know.

Freedom has advanced by expanding the private space the individual enjoys vis-à-vis secular and clerical authority. We are witnessing the steady erosion of that private space. States invariably tell us they need these powers for our own protection. Unsurprisingly, the US House of Representatives recently endorsed the Prism programme empowering the government to monitor cellphone traffic by a narrow margin.

The ubiquity of the cellphone enabled the US authorities to identify the brothers suspected of the Boston bombing by homing in on the times and the epicentre of the explosions. Thermal imaging from the air led to the capture of the surviving suspect. When my plane touched down in Cape Town, I was thankful for the safe journey.

It appears that in order to purchase security, we will be required to surrender our right to privacy. That prospect leaves me extremely uncomfortable.

• Jordan is a former arts and culture minister.