Why is Zuma a man immune from consequence?

A POLL released on Monday, conducted by TNS Research Surveys in seven metropolitan areas, shows that President Jacob Zuma’s approval rating has dropped to 42% in urban areas. That’s his lowest yet in such a TNS poll, which the company has carried out roughly every quarter since his election to office.

What can we tell from the result? For one thing, both Zuma’s supporters and his opponents are far more fundamentally entrenched than was the case with his predecessor, Thabo Mbeki. The poll illustrates just how divisive Zuma is and, by implication, how fundamentally divided South African voters are when it comes to the man.

First, a disclaimer. The poll only looks at urban respondents. A significant amount of Zuma’s support is rural, so if one had a full, demographically representative sample, his approval would no doubt increase.

Over the past four-and-a-half years, TNS has carried out this poll 17 times.

In 2009 (four polls), Zuma’s first year in office, his average approval rating was in the mid-50s, peaking at 58% in November 2009 — his highest rating to date.

Since then it has slid gradually. In 2010 (four polls), he averaged about 45%, dropping as low as 43% in February 2010. In 2011 (four polls), he faired slightly better, averaging in the high 40s; in 2012 (three polls), he maintained that level. In the two 2013 polls so far, he has dropped significantly, rating 41% in February and 42% in May. From his peak (58%) to his lowest rating (41%) he has lost 17%.

However — and this is a key point — Zuma’s decline is not attributable to his core supporters changing their minds, but rather to undecided respondents who have set their minds about the president during his time in office, and more of them have now come to disapprove of him, bringing down his average rating.

When he took office in 2009, as many as 31% of respondents could not decide if they approved or disapproved of the president. That number slowly dwindled until May 2013, when it stood at just 8% of respondents. Put another way, as time has passed, 23% of people who could not decide whether they liked Zuma have made up their minds — and most do not.

For all that, though, Zuma’s average approval rating is relatively stable. Over time it declines very gradually, in stark contrast to Mbeki’s performance.

TNS conducted the same poll for Mbeki during his term, and a look at the wild fluctuations that defined his approval rating over time suggests his most loyal support base was smaller and a greater many people were less fundamentally attached to him.

Mbeki was elected in 1999. In 2001 and 2002, on the back of the HIV/AIDS debacle and Zimbabwe, among other things, his approval rating was dire, at an average of about 35% (his all-time lowest rating was 27% in January 2002). It started to climb in 2003, through the 40s, until 2004 when it jumped into the 60s, to a peak of 66% (June 2004 and April 2005). He held that level through 2005. In 2006 and 2007, his fortunes began to decline, down through the 50s, until in January 2008 he bottomed out again at 38%.

What this tells you is that many more urban voters had a fickle attitude regarding the former president, and their view of him changed fairly dramatically over time. Consider the gap between his lowest rating (27%) and his highest (66%) — a huge 39%, much bigger than Zuma’s.

Both presidents were divisive, but in different ways. Zuma has brought to South African politics a kind of fundamentalism: you either love him or you hate him and, once you have made up your mind, you are unlikely to budge.

The explanations for this are varied, but one is that Zuma represents much more than the African National Congress’s policies or the ruling party’s performance in government.

When Mbeki did well in the eyes of respondents, his rating increased; when he did badly, it dropped. When it comes to Zuma, however, through thick and thin (and he has faced many more personal scandals than Mbeki) his core support base doesn’t shift an inch. Only undecided voters are susceptible to his shortcomings — or his actual performance.

Zuma is more than merely a president, then; he is a cultural icon. This provides him with an impervious shield to public sentiment. No matter how he behaves, his standing in the eyes of his most loyal supporters does not wane. And he has more of them than Mbeki ever had.

And, as much as Zuma is loved by his supporters, you can be equally sure his opponents loathe him just the same. Their opposition to him becomes more fundamental the more time he spends in office. It is a vicious circle.

So, the real question is what these TNS surveys say about the electorate. What is the state of our democracy when the first citizen’s approval ratings bear no resemblance to his conduct in office? Has South African politics become radicalised under Zuma?

Zuma’s supporters would no doubt argue my interpretation biased, saying that his approval is a genuine reflection of a job consistently and fairly perceived to be well done. But, if that is your position, you need to explain why Mbeki’s public standing generally reflected his perceived performance. The answer to that will tell you as much about Mbeki as it will about Zuma, and about their supporters alike.