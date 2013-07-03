THE INSIDER: ‘Hire and fire’ debate takes a new turn

WHEN asked about the restrictive influence of labour laws on employment, the difficulty of firing inefficient workers and his involvement in drafting the laws, the former governor of the Reserve Bank, Tito Mboweni, said when one is young, one does things in a youthful way — when you grow up you understand why the old people kept telling you to grow up.

He then added that he was willing to show those who are interested about how to fire a person within a week; it is a matter of procedures, he said.

This might be encouraging news for employers looking at their workers with a jaundiced eye, but as a worker himself, the Insider is afraid. Very afraid.

A glimpse of the future

A NATIONAL Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) press release this week brought to mind broadcaster David Frost’s 1960s wry take on Soviet democracy: "Thieves broke into the Kremlin last night and stole next year’s election results!"

Perhaps overeager to convey its news to labour hacks, this week the union announced a press conference on the "key outcomes and resolutions of the union’s 10th National Congress that was held from the 26th to the 29th of December 2013 at the Birchwood Hotel, Boksburg".

Realising it had jumped the gun by about six months, Nehawu promptly sent out a "correction", saying it would brief hacks on "the National Congress that was held from the 26th to the 29th of July 2013".

Better, comrades, but what hope is there for these "key outcomes and resolutions" if they cannot get a press release right?

Four-legged voters

THE Insider’s colleague always thought there was something fishy about the African National Congress (ANC), and now it has been confirmed. The ANC’s national head of elections boasted in Polokwane at the weekend that all the Kruger National Park’s animals would vote ANC, as would all the fishes in the sea. The Democratic Alliance is for the birds, and the insects — well, they will probably spoil their votes.

But what would be in it for the fishes? The sharks and the blood-sucking eels and squids might be obvious, but why would the coelacanth choose Jacob Zuma as their leader?

Then it dawned on him; the ancient fish is a living fossil, and has been hiding from transformation for about 400-million years. But it doesn’t want transformation, it wants to live in the past, otherwise it would lose its identity.

So it will vote ANC, which will never transform itself, and will always fail at transforming the country, because of lack of capacity.

At any rate, the colleague is looking with fresh eyes at his calamari rings and chips on Fridays.

Wise words

"I can’t think of any other region in the world which is such a vast source of fossils."

Richard Leakey, African paleoanthropologist (born 1944)

