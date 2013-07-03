Rhino horn trade: case of can’t beat them, join them

THE Cabinet is due to unveil a new rhino horn plan, which it will take to the Convention in International Trade in Endangered Species of Fauna and Flora (Cites) in 2016.

The report will come at a time when the rhino populations are under unprecedented pressure from poaching. In 2012, poachers killed 668 in South Africa alone, and the number this year is already at 446, according to the Stop Rhino Poaching organisation. This is coming from a new rise in demand from the East — nobody seems to be able to say why this is, although the oft-told story is that a Vietnamese cabinet minister claimed that it healed him of some ailment.

The number of arrested poachers is on the rise, too. The Kruger National Park continues to be the worst hit, according to the Department of Environmental Affairs, with 247 dead animals and 50 poachers arrested in 2013 alone.

What must be done, and what can be done, is a topic of fierce debate, as one would expect when the subject matter is a creature that was considered endangered just 40 years ago.

I fully agree with the stance that the Cabinet has taken: one of caution, but one that will eventually bend towards full legalisation of rhino trade.

It seems absurd that we have come to this. Rhino horn is nothing more than compact hair cells — the same stuff as one’s fingernails. It would be much cheaper to encourage people to chew on their nails for their rheumatism than to buy rhino horn powder for $25,000 to $40,000 a kilogramme. Yet rhinos are dying.

So why not just sell the stuff to the people, and allow South African farmers to cultivate the horn safely and under strict supervision from the authorities?

Poaching has become a serious business too. These illegal hunters used to rely on nothing more than a few machetes, a Kalashnikov or two, and a hunting party willing to brave the dark. These days, poachers hunt with helicopters, night-vision goggles and high-powered rifles equipped with the latest scopes.

Most scary of all, the poachers have powerful allies these days. In 2010, the police arrested Dawie and Sariette Groenewald in Louis Trichardt, and also Karel Toet and Manie du Plessis, two respected veterinary surgeons in the area. A total of nine people were taken in that swoop, and it confirmed the worst fears: some local farmers are involved in rhino poaching. It is literally the fox (in these cases) watching over the hens.

It just seems to me that the weight of evidence points to the legalisation of rhino horn trade as the best solution.

It is of course completely inconsistent to support the legal trade of rhino horn while attempting to reduce demand through education. But what else are we supposed to do? Militarise the conservation effort, and do to rhino horn what the militarisation of anti-drug efforts in Central and South America did for those people?

I think that the ultimate goal is to show all people around the world that there is no medical benefit to rhino horn. In the meantime, the priority has to be to save what few rhinos are left.

Legalising the trade could offer consumers a legal, regulated and controlled source for their compact hair fix. It will mean that rhinos need not die for their horn. It will be harvested in safe conditions, and allowed to grow back before being harvested again. Most importantly, it will dilute the financial incentive for illegal poaching by flooding the market, and greatly inflating the number of suppliers. The economics makes sense.

The counter-arguments are very sound too: the country is barely able to police the conservation laws we have in place today. Legalising rhino horn might lead us to a situation where it never becomes illegal again; where the commercial aspect finally overrides the conservation one. And of course, keeping rhinos is not easy. They do not breed like chickens, and they are wild animals.

But the Cabinet appears to have resigned itself to the fact that it is easier to just reach a compromise and legalise some form of the trade. A study was commissioned to understand the psychological effects of dehorning rhinos (it will inform the government’s final position on this, before Cites is approached), and one does not ask that question if one is not considering that the legalisation route might be a strong and viable one.

The debate is far from over. But we seem to be moving — slowly — in the right direction. One hopes we will still have rhinos to protect in the end.