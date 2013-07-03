Kicking rare earth into world’s eyes

IT TOOK a mildly unpleasant argument over a Chinese fishing boat in September 2010 for the world to wake up to the rude truth that China had quietly acquired an arm-lock on the world’s supplies of rare earths.

Japan expressed its irritation about Chinese incursions into its fishing grounds by seizing a Chinese fishing boat. China’s perceived response was to "forget" to send shipments to Tokyo of rare earths, vital for inclusion in hi-tech products. Whether China actually did stop its shipments, or threatened to, wasn’t important. What mattered was the realisation that everyone involved in the international hi-tech supply chain, China excepted, was at risk.

How did this happen?

I first wrote about this problem in July last year when I noted that the world’s largest known resource of rare earths was in Inner Mongolia (Xilin Gol, which also holds a huge portion of China’s coal reserves).

The phrase "rare earths" is a misnomer. They aren’t. They are all over the place and for that reason they aren’t often found in concentrations economic to mine. It is that "scarcity" that led to the term. They contain 17 elements, many of which have unique properties that make them ideal for use in a wide variety of modern-day applications — alloys for aerospace components, spark plugs, microwave filters, camera lenses, gas mantles, cracking catalysts in oil refineries, nuclear batteries, magnets, lasers, X-ray machines, light-emitting diodes, computer memory chips, and many more.

In the 1990s, America was the world’s production leader through a mine in California. Then the state became agitated about environmental matters and tightened regulations; costs rose, profits went downhill, the mine tanked.

US Geological Survey reports that China produced an estimated 95,000 metric tonnes last year (86% of total world production) and holds reserves of 55-million tonnes, half of the world’s estimated reserves.

Citing the need to satisfy internal demand, protect the environment and conserve scarce resources, China announced plans in 2009 to reduce exports to 35,000 tonnes a year until 2015. Then it changed its mind — at the end of 2010 it targeted an export quota of 14,446 tonnes.

The Economist wrote: "Slashing their exports … is all about moving Chinese manufacturers up the supply chain, so they can sell valuable finished goods to the world rather than lowly raw materials."

Last month, Mineweb reported a new round of "adjustments" for rare earth extraction is being planned by Chinese authorities. There is a pressing need, it seems, to crack down on illegal mining and sales activities.

But this was tantamount to blowing a raspberry at the World Trade Organisation, which announced in July last year that it was appointing a panel to investigate China’s trade policies with regard to rare earths, molybdenum and tungsten.

The investigation followed a complaint from the US, European Union and Japan.

China’s crackdown has stimulated exploration into rare earth deposits around the world. In South Africa, Frontier Rare Earths, a Toronto Stock Exchange-listed company, is developing the Zandkopsdrift mine north of Cape Town and near Saldanha. The firm says the resource is one of the largest outside China and it hopes to be in production by mid-2015. It has a definitive agreement with Kores, a Korean government company, which has pumped in $24m and describes the project as a "strategic priority".

But what is really curious in all of this was the announcement on June 28 by Australia’s World Titanium Resources that it had pulled off a deal with Sichuan Lomon Titanium to develop its Ranobe mineral sands project in Madagascar through a 50-50 joint venture. And Lomon will be obligated to buy 80% of Ranobe’s ilmenite (a rare earth) at a 5% discount.

Given that China is in the rare earth driving seat, why is a deal being executed with a Chinese company? It is trying to make sure it stays on top of the heap, of course. But where is everyone else — the Americans, South Africans, the former colonial powers and others?

Asleep, while the East catches yet another march.

...

Where are all the black farmers?

THE National Development Plan (NDP) is key to the government’s medium-term strategic framework. According to Minister in the Presidency Collins Chabane, it will be "thoroughly and systematically implemented".

For that reason alone, it deserves to be debated energetically. But there hasn’t been much of that. The Congress of South African Trade Unions rejects it; the South African Communist Party does what it does best — sits on the fence.

The South African Institute of Race Relations’ John Kane-Berman has put the NDP under his microscope and I will look at some of the issues he raises in this and later columns. The place to start is employment and land. The NDP says jobs must increase from 13-million to 24-million by 2031 — that’s an additional 550,000 new jobs a year. The NDP wants agriculture to produce nearly 1-million new jobs by 2030. This is a sector that is shedding jobs, not increasing them. It has lost 1.2-million jobs since 1971 and 330,000 since 2003.

The big issue for me is that the plan envisages taking 20% of all commercial farmland and handing it to government at a 50% discount to market value.

This will create, it believes, "a dynamic, growing, and employment-creating agricultural sector".

But the hard facts on the ground belie this assumption.

Just a few months ago, Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti said of 77,000 potential beneficiaries 71,000 took the money. In other words, 92% said they didn’t want to farm. Quoted by Kane-Berman, African National Congress secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said young people are not "interested in going to agricultural colleges: they want to go to universities".

The problem is even broader in its potential effect on food security. Who will fund farmers if their collateral (the land), is about to be reduced by a fifth? Who will buy that land? And where are all these black farmers coming from? We need them for sure, but they don’t, it seems, want a life of tilling and toil in the countryside.

Rural just doesn’t cut it.