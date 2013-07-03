IN THE MARKETS: Little relief from gold-mining shares’ brief recovery

ALL the pleasure I experienced when I saw gold-mining stocks tick up on Tuesday was immediately erased and replaced with sweeping disheartenment, when I graphed the spot price of gold against the fall in mining stocks.

I had hoped that the brief recovery in the gold price and mining stocks since the end of last week would support my argument that, while gold and gold miners may be in the doldrums in the short run, the markets had overreacted and that in the long run, gold would always be a worthwhile investment and local miners would be assured of a recovery.

As far as I am concerned, people will always buy gold. In the same way that investors will always place a portion of their portfolios in safe-haven bonds, they will continue to do the same with gold. In an environment where the US and the eurozone are starting to show fledgling recovery, they might not be willing to pay as much for gold, but it remains a safe haven in the face of uncertain performance.

Sadly, a simple graph of the spot price of gold measured in rand, compared with the JSE’s gold index over the past six months, provided a stark image of the extent to which domestic factors — not the gold price — are affecting the ability of miners to raise capital on the stock exchange.

As you can see from the graph, the widening gap between the two since the start of the year speaks volumes about the way investors view the outlook for the domestic gold sector.

To some extent, the precipitous fall in the rand over the same period protected miners from gold’s fall, but by removing the effect of the currency it becomes apparent that factors other than price are affecting performance.

The prices of gold-mining stocks should roughly trace the spot price of gold, and visa versa. A higher gold price means higher revenue, and consequently the price of the stock rises. It should therefore not come as a surprise that the 25% fall in the price of gold since the start of the year has translated into significant losses in the mining sector.

Aside from the obvious gold bear market, local producers have also had to contend with production outages arising from strikes and safety stoppages, and rising costs, such as above-inflation wage and electricity increases.

So, where does this leave our beleaguered local miners? In the short run, in the "dwang".

Depending on who you speak to, the price at which local mines start making a loss is between $1,000/oz and $1,400/oz.

Given that the current price is about $1,240/oz and is predicted by some to fall below $1,000/oz by the end of the year, this paints a particularly bleak picture.

Last week, the metal touched a three-year low of $1,180, and despite the brief rally earlier this week, could easily fall below that figure in the days to come, depending on the size of the upcoming US non farm payroll data. Better data will suggest that the Federal Reserve will begin tapering soon, and trigger a further sell-off.

The price of gold could very likely fall well below miners’ short-run break-even point, and at some point no amount of cost-cutting and capex avoidance will make it worthwhile to stay operational.

Obviously, the extent to which individual miners are affected depends on their individual conditions, such as the age and quality of their mines.

Given that South Africa has some of the deepest shafts in the world and that our government seems unwilling to provide assurance to the sector in the form of a clear policy direction, we are significantly less appealing to investors than other commodity-rich economies.

The gold price will continue to play a driving role in the profitability of our mines. However, if movements in gold stocks since the start of the year are anything to go by, domestic factors are playing a larger and larger role in determining whether or not they are considered a sound investment.