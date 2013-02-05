STREET DOG: Foneworx, Value+ cash in on man’s ‘innate need for value’

THIS time last year Foneworx was one of the most overlooked counters on the JSE, trading on a price earnings ratio (P:E) of 6.3 at 90c a share, with roughly 63c in cash. Since then, the share price has more than doubled and despite decent figures for the year to June the company now trades on a P:E of about 12 at about R2 a share.

That is not to say it is not a good buy. The company operates on profit margins of nearly 30% and is a strong cash generator, with almost R100m in cash. Last year, it paid a dividend of 7c a share. But for those looking to buy its stock, past performance and current values will not be nearly as important as trying to figure out the potential for future earnings.

Last year, Foneworx announced that it would merge with Value+ Nettwork, a group of five inter-related operations, founded by William Kirsh, which he says will create "the first of its kind in the world". And for which he has ambitious plans.

"We got very excited when we had a look at the underlying assets that Value+ would bring" says Mark Smith, Foneworx CEO and CEO-designate of the merged entity, "as it became increasingly clear that there is a very good fit between the technology platform that we have developed over the years and the blueprint William has for Value+.

"We have identified 10 levels of synergies," says Mr Kirsh. "We have common resources in technology, and we have common resources in data analytics (through which) we intend to develop extreme intelligence about the South African consumer.

"What we’ve done is come up with a system that can identify on a scientific basis, or let’s just say on a more exact basis, what one needs to do in order to bring real order to developing value."

When he talks about value, Mr Kirsh is not just talking about discounts or half-priced movie tickets. Value for him involves such concepts as actual, perceived and scientific value which, underpinned by the likes of prepaid value, create entirely new value paradigms.

As he says: "When one unpacks all these, one starts to understand that the creation of value can be out of almost any product or service and because of that our universe of opportunity is potentially very significant," he says.

"Our source of opportunity is very significant in that all human beings, no matter what race or religion, have an innate need for value … We are creating the systems that will enable us to understand which value categories are going to be most sought-after and how to best configure these for our target markets."

Those target markets being both the corporate and consumer markets. As Mr Kirsh explains: "We have a consumer focus because we recognise that if we build a model that is focused on the consumer, we can use the same value categories in the corporate market.

"Giving us the ability, for instance, to develop any loyalty programme for any corporate, whether it’s a customer, staff or supply chain programme, and to improve existing programmes," Mr Kirsh says.

"I think what is critical to understand," says Mr Smith, "is that the concept of mass-marketing is dying and the entire world is moving to one-to-one marketing.

"What does that mean? It means that we need to gain an actuarial understanding of consumers, their behaviour patterns, as well as corporates, in order to be able to deliver what we define as value to those corporates, to their stakeholders, and their customers.

"And that’s essentially the opportunity that we want to develop over the coming years in order to add additional annuity incomes to Foneworx. We certainly don’t want to say that we have the ability to do all of that right now, this is our intended goal.

"What we do have is a group of companies that provide us with the foundation on which to build. We have a propriety technology platform, with voice and data capability, connected to all the mobile and fixed line networks in South Africa, that enable us to add new technologies or protocols as they are developed, both locally and internationally.

"So what we have is the capacity to take the underlying assets that Value+ has developed over time and to deliver their services on a one-to-one basis," he says. "Based on historical numbers, the merged entity should do a turnover in excess of R250m," says Mr Kirsh. "Operating margins for the combined businesses are healthy and most importantly the free cash flow conversions are extremely high, with close to 100% of our profits converting to free cash flow — which augurs well for dividend distributions. Our intention, over the next three to five years, is not only to become a growth stock, but a sustainable growth stock … generating a good yield for those that invest in our story."