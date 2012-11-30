THE INSIDER: Not good at letting the cat out of the bag

PROMINENT African National Congress MP John Jeffery was rushing around Parliament early on Wednesday morning clutching a brown paper parcel. He explained it was from Pietermaritzburg and that he had to deliver it to someone who was in committee, but he was not sure which meeting.

After consulting the committee papers, Jeffery decided on several probabilities and rushed off. A few minutes later he was found outside one building looking somewhat perplexed and rather tired. He said that in his search he had accidentally "burst into a Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus meeting". And what did they say — "Welcome! We have been expecting you!" This remark from a colleague of the Insider caused Jeffery to exclaim "Bah!" and rush off clutching his brown paper parcel.

Perhaps the DA should have asked: "What’s in the bag?"

Ministerial sacrifice

THE Insider is in receipt of a missive from the Western Cape government with some rather interesting news. Apparently, Western Cape MEC of tourism Alan Winde "will shark dive at the Two Oceans Aquarium to launch the Western Cape’s summer campaign — Adventurously Yours, Naturally Ours". However, he was scheduled to do this at 11am on Thursday, so by the time you read this, he may have become what is popularly known as "shark bait".

The Insider can only assume Winde couldn’t find a chum to join him on his quest to mingle with the Cape’s Great Whites.

New definition of black hole

THE BBC has reported a find that is confounding astronomers, a group not easily confounded. And the confounded thing? It’s a galaxy, galaxy NGC 1277, just a quarter the size of our own Milky Way, which — and this is the confoundy part — hosts a black hole 4,000 times larger than the one at the Milky Way’s centre. It has a mass 17-billion times that of our sun.

The surprise finding is hard to reconcile with existing models of black hole growth, the report notes, which hold that they evolve in tandem with host galaxies. It is a tricky business to get to grips with just how large black holes are — after all, since they swallow light in their vicinities, they cannot be seen. Instead, astronomers measure the black holes’ "sphere of influence" — rather like the effects of politicians — "on the surrounding gas and stars". The researchers were surprised to find that some of the largest black holes resided in small galaxies.

This does not surprise the Insider; some of the smallest individuals are capable of swallowing the most amount of light, making themselves effectively disappear into their own murky depths. Julius Malema, for instance.

Wise words

"Evolutionary cosmology formulates theories in which a universe is capable of giving rise to and generating future universes out of itself, within black holes or whatever."

— Robert Nozick, US political philosopher (1938–2002)

