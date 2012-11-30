Leadership struggle is a painful necessity

CONGRESS of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi raised an important concern earlier this week about potential fallout from the struggle for power in the African National Congress (ANC).

There could be a face-off between incumbent Jacob Zuma and challenger Kgalema Motlanthe for the position of ANC president at its national conference next month.

Vavi warned that efforts to marginalise or remove Motlanthe from the leadership of the movement, should he not prevail or participate in such a contest, would have "long-term implications for unity in the ANC".

Vavi’s comments are part of a broader debate about the benefits of open elections for leadership positions. Former president Nelson Mandela once reminisced about the unique form of democracy he observed in tribal meetings during his childhood. The equality of men was expressed through their right to speak, regardless of rank and social position.

"All men," he said, "were free to voice their opinions and were equal in their value as citizens". Majority rule was an alien notion to such societies because "a minority was not to be crushed by a majority".

The fallout from the contest between Zuma and former ANC president Thabo Mbeki at Polokwane is advanced as evidence of the dangers of confrontation. The post-conference traumas culminated in the eviction of Mbeki from the presidency in September 2008, more than six months before his term was due to end.

This "recall" then led to the formation of the breakaway Congress of the People (COPE). According to Vavi, the sidelining of Motlanthe would result in the emergence of another COPE.

Members of the "Anything But Zuma" camp have already set out their grounds for a future breakaway. Zuma’s campaign for re-election, they claim, has been marked by membership manipulation, phantom branches and violent intimidation. The difficulties anti-Zuma provinces face in making nominations for Mangaung will add fuel to this fire.

A fraudulent or manipulated Zuma-slate victory will lead pro-change provinces and regions to withdraw co-operation with the ANC centre. The incentives to subvert the movement or to desert it will grow especially sharply in provinces where Zuma is an electoral liability for 2014.

If Zuma should lose, the change camp equally has no plan for securing legitimacy in KwaZulu-Natal. How could a Motlanthe leadership secure compliance in the ANC’s largest and most dynamic province?

So alarming are such scenarios that the countervailing advantages of electoral contests can easily be overlooked.

The character of leaders are explored. A clash between candidates and slates delivers a mandate for action. Generational change is facilitated and arrogant incumbents are removed.

Most important of all, democracy is seen to be alive. The backroom deals favoured by leaders such as Mbeki, by contrast, create a sense of powerlessness among political activists.

Even if open elections are desirable, however, Vavi is right to insist that the dangers they pose need to be minimised. Everything possible must be done to ensure that the outcome is viewed as legitimate, including a more transparent accreditation, auditing and nominations process.

The effective exclusion of some provinces from participation in nominations will create insuperable divisions if it is allowed to stand.

A situation such as that at Polokwane, in which frantic efforts were needed to retain leaders such as Joel Netshitenzhe and Trevor Manuel on the national executive committee, needs to be avoided. Enormously talented politicians in the anti-Zuma camp, such as Fikile Mbalula and Paul Mashatile, will need to be retained with senior positions in government. If Zuma, Tokyo Sexwale, Motlanthe, Cyril Ramaphosa and others fail to secure office after they have accepted nomination, it will hurt. But politics is a painful business. The ANC does not owe any of its leaders a permanent place in the seats of power.

• Butler teaches politics at the University of Cape Town.