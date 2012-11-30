Go abroad — or go deeper — to extract more gold

GOLD Fields may have provided the guideline for other miners looking to reduce their exposure to South Africa’s mining industry, with its decision to spin off part of its local business. It’s a guideline whoever takes over Anglo American will have to examine, as will some of its rival gold miners.

From February next year, Gold Fields will have shed about 90% of its current South African work-force without sending out a single retrenchment notice and with possibly no strike action.

On Thursday, the miner said it was unbundling its Beatrix and Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) mines into a separate vehicle called Sibanye Gold that will be listed on the JSE next year. The mines have 36,248 employees between them, says the Gold Fields website.

The only South African operation not being bundled into Sibanye is South Deep, a modern and mechanised mine with only 3,579 employees.

When you compare the productivity of each of the mines, you understand why investors have reacted so positively to the restructuring, with shares rallying close to 8%. KDC mines produced 34,218kg of gold in the 12 months to December last year, which equates to 1.282kg an employee.

Beatrix produced 10,787kg, or 1.127kg a worker.

South Deep, which remains in the Gold Fields portfolio along with its Ghana and South American operations, produced 8,491kg of gold, or 2.372kg per employee, virtually double the productivity.

South Deep has a life of mine of 69 years, while KDC’s is 17 and Beatrix’s 14.

While Gold Fields will lose substantial output from this unbundling over the next decade, it moves on with a drastically reduced wage bill and its most productive employees. Given the outlook for wage demands over the coming years after platinum miner Lonmin caved in to wildcat strikers’ demands for 20%-plus wage increases, the company may be all the better for it.

Mining cost inflation will have a more visible negative effect on mining companies’ 2013 results than in the past couple of years, Fitch Ratings said in a report. Labour makes up about 40% of the costs of South African gold miners, which is more typical of developed-economy mines, the agency said.

Gold Fields closed at its highest level this month. The gold index rose more than 4%, as investors considered that other miners with a South African bias may be making a similar calculation: to get rid of, or rather to reduce, the South African disadvantage that gold miners have carried for a number of years, in favour of other jurisdictions that may in the future not be as friendly. (That’s a story for another day.)

The less than sparkling sentiment with which South African gold mining is viewed isn’t just another dig at rising labour, energy costs or government uncertainty over mining policy. Gold mining has become more and more expensive and the deeper we have to go, the less profitable.

Gold mining peaked as far back as 1970 at more than 1-million kilograms. Over the past 10 years, Gold Fields shares have gained a paltry 9% when compared to a gold price that has grown more than five times in value.

AngloGold Ashanti, which has been the best performer, has seen its shares gain only 21%.

Negative sentiment towards any gold miner operating in South Africa, combined with the effect of exchange-traded funds that give investors direct access to the metal, have been a drag on the stock performance of gold miners.

For some miners there’s really no other option than to investigate opportunities at further diversifying their portfolios, especially if you have investors such as US billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson as one of your main shareholders, which is the case with AngloGold Ashanti.

That’s not to say there’s no future in gold mining in South Africa. Harmony Gold, having completed much of its restructuring, plans to raise production to 1.7-million ounces by 2017, from 1.3-million.

There’s another avenue for further growth in gold production and that’s to go even deeper than the deepest gold mine, AngloGold’s Mponeng in the Free State, to get more. That is to depths of more than 5km. Some miners are already considering this. AngloGold could mine an extra 100-million ounces by excavating deeper.

To reach such depths, South African mines are going to have to become even more mechanised.

That means any such expansion won’t necessarily come with rising job opportunities.

But for gold miners to take the idea seriously, the price of the precious metal is going to be handsomely above $2,000 an ounce.