PERHAPS one day the truth about Cynthia Carroll’s abrupt decision to depart Anglo American will be known. For the time being it’s all a bit murky, with the media in general consensus that hostile shareholder activism was at the root of her frankly sudden about-turn. After all, it was only four weeks ago that she assumed the chair at De Beers.

I was never happy with the manner in which Carroll succeeded Tony Trahar. It seemed that Trahar fell foul of a boardroom coup and that Carroll’s appointment, dressed up to look like the result of a worldwide search, had long been planned.

That’s interesting but irrelevant. The broader issue is what will happen to Anglo now. Will its board select a worthy successor and soldier on, or is this the time for a dramatic reappraisal of its role and place in the world mining industry?

Some may view it as being in play once again. The wide boys of the "buy and asset strip" brigade may be wetting their lips because there’s one thing Anglo lacks — an iconic figure of the kind of authority the Oppenheimers gave it. Without the family, sans a major shareholder, and with a performance track record over the last decade that leaves much to be desired, it looks weak and, in some books, ready for the auction block.

In fact, it has been pulled through hoops that should have been ignored but which its managers, beginning with Julian Ogilvie Thompson, feared unnecessarily. Anglo’s strength always was as a powerful conglomerate. When management buckled to those London sirens wailing their dirge about "focus", the writing was on the wall. It was rather like Delilah and Samson. Once it ran off to UK domicile, divested itself of so much of its holdings and then tried to run the global minerals race 20 years too late (thanks to apartheid’s exchange controls), it lost its innate strength. When the Oppenheimer name went, that capped it.

Where does it go from here? There’s a mountain to climb. The single biggest problem is attached to the Minas Rio iron ore project in Brazil, where the capital costs have roared into the stratosphere. Stupid cries of nationalisation in South Africa haven’t helped but perhaps it needs to look rather more closely at doing business more extensively in Africa, ignoring those UK shareholders so fearful of the dark continent.

Withdrawing from the Konkola operation in Zambia was a mistake. That applies equally to the Kansanshi mine near Solwezi, once in Anglo’s top drawer and now Africa’s and Zambia’s biggest copper producer — owned by a Canadian mining company. That applies also to the Tenke Fungurume project in the Congo, which Anglo sought to exploit in the early 1970s with Standard Oil of Indiana and from which it withdrew with a bloody nose.

Getting back the Oppenheimers would help too — after all, the family has $5bn and change lying around.

...

DALI Mpofu’s broadside against Cyril Ramaphosa during the opening days of the Farlam inquiry into the events at Marikana has about it the quality of getting his own back. After all, Mpofu didn’t do all that well when he represented Julius Malema before Ramaphosa during his appeal against his ejection from the African National Congress.

Mpofu, who recently became a senior counsel, is no stranger to controversy. His CV records a torrid time as CE of the SABC, from which he emerged with his bank balance buttressed by R11m of taxpayers’ money. And earlier, his relationship with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela raised many eyebrows.

Does Ramaphosa need to worry? As Stuart Theobald observed in this newspaper on Monday, not on ethical grounds or those requiring him to safeguard the financial integrity of Lonmin, on whose board he sits. What does anyone expect a director to do when policemen are murdered and those who may have been responsible are among thousands engaged in a ruinous illegal strike? Of course he will call for the strikers to be dealt with appropriately. That doesn’t mean he was calling for violence, which is how Mpofu wants it to look in the eyes of the public.

It was a cheap shot, probably to be expected.

...

SOUTH AFRICA is streets ahead in the field of measurement and verification of energy efficiency, says Xiaohua Xia, Exxaro chair in energy efficiency at the University of Pretoria. South Africa became the first country to approve such standards when the South African Bureau of Standards gave them the nod last November.

What it means is that corporations can make use of section 12 of the Income Tax Act to claim a benefit at a rate of 52c/kWh through tax allowances for substantiated energy efficiency savings. The threshold is 10% savings. That, of course, is if and when the regulations are promulgated. This was expected in April but promulgation was delayed until this month, and then delayed again.

It also introduces a new industry — energy savings have to be compiled by South African National Accreditation Systems organisations and the savings must be certified by the South African National Energy Development Institute. How much this will cost is unknown but it could become a major stumbling block if not carefully composed.

Bureaucratically devised industries are popping up all over — another relates to black economic empowerment certifications, and the amounts involved are anything but trivial to small companies.

Of course, tax incentives have been in place since 2009 in terms of section 12L of the Income Tax Act, which relates to an industrial policy project investment incentive for projects related to manufacturing. These take effect on projects with a 10% energy demand reduction component. The benefits expire in 2015 and I understand this has been well received by the industry and the take-up has been particularly good. The precise numbers will be released to Parliament later this week.

The section 12L benefits are intended to be available until 2020. The sooner the regulations are promulgated, the better it will be for new employment opportunities in the green economy.