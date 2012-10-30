Two sides to the complex coin of inflation

THE rand has steadied after following its post-Marikana plunge and seems set to trade within a new, somewhat weaker band against the dollar for the foreseeable future — or at least until there is more political and policy certainty in South Africa.

For some that is reason for celebration, providing welcome relief for exporters — especially the strike-hit mining sector — and domestic manufacturers, who have been battling to compete with cheap Asian imports. Inevitably, others point to the effect higher import prices, especially crude oil and food, will have on the consumer price index (CPI).

The thinking — and this is so widespread in the media and among economists that it is considered conventional wisdom — is that higher imported prices inevitably push up the inflation rate, which undermines the competitiveness gains arising from the weaker rand and puts pressure on the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to increase interest rates despite the economy’s anaemic growth rate.

Sure enough, market analysts are said to be keeping a close watch on the Bank’s twice-yearly monetary policy forum, which starts today, for any hints on its thinking with regard to interest rates in the light of the surge in inflation to 5.5% last month from 5% in August. Hopes of an interest rate cut next month have seemingly been all but dashed by the rise in the CPI.

But is this chain of events as closely linked as it is made out to be? And should we be so glib in attributing inflation to currency depreciation, or are things more complicated than that?

Part of the problem is that inflation means different things to different people in different contexts. We tend to equate inflation with changes to the CPI, when in fact this is a relatively narrow definition of the phenomenon. While it is true that a weaker rand pushes up fuel prices, which increase transport costs, and that this may be reflected in food prices and the CPI, that is only one side of the story.

Consumer behaviour is complex, which is why economics falls under the humanities rather than sciences at academic institutions. Most of us, with the possible exception of platinum miners, cannot simply demand bigger salaries when prices increase, so if there is a sudden surge in the petrol price and prices of basic foods shoot up, we have to adjust our budgets. We may do without luxuries, buy cheaper brands or save less. So inflationary pressure in one sector could well be offset by deflationary pressure in another, with little or no net effect on the CPI.

Even where the CPI does rise as a direct result of a depreciating currency, that does not necessarily mean there has been a general upward movement of prices in the economy. Asset prices may be put under downward pressure, for instance, as people postpone acquisitions because they are cash-strapped. Many such price changes are not reflected in the CPI.

A good example of why a narrow focus on the CPI is unwise was the boom period in SA in the early 2000s, when official inflation figures were suppressed by a combination of a strong rand and cheap Asian imports. Interest rates were cut to historic lows and the economy picked up steam, but little attention was paid to soaring asset prices, residential property in particular. Thus are bubbles formed — and they seldom end well. Calculated from a broader perspective, what history records as a period of low inflation was a period of relatively high generalised inflation if asset prices are taken into account. It would arguably have been in South Africa’s economic best interests for interest rates to have been higher.

It is actually more useful in the long run to invert the equation and consider the rand exchange rate as a consequence of, rather than a cause of, inflation. At least this is backed up by the close correlation that exists between exchange rate movements and the inflation differential between countries.

With Keynesian thinking the flavour of the month, Milton Friedman hardly gets a mention anymore. But if he was right and inflation is "always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon", there will be a price to be paid by the US in particular for the quantitative easing orgy of the past few years.

• Marrs is Cape editor.