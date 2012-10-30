THE INSIDER: Better read this one after you have had breakfast

A COLLEAGUE of the Insider is in receipt of a rather discomfiting media release.

It noted, "Developing countries are currently faced with the growing challenges of rapid urbanisation and growth of informal settlements, which lead to an ever-increasing sanitation challenge. These conditions have led to … diarrhoea resulting from exposure to unsafe toilet facilities, including open defecation.

"To address this challenge, the Water Research Commission has teamed up with International Water Association, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Water and Sanitation Africa, eThekwini Metro Water Services, and other partners, to showcase and present innovations in sanitation technology."

If you haven’t guessed what it’s about, the heading made it all clear: "Faecal Sludge Management Conference (FSM2) Durban ICC 29-30 October 2012" it declared, noting that the conference would explore "solutions and good practices in faecal sludge management from around the world". The missive also notes: "International sanitation specialists take Faecal Sludge Management seriously".

The Insider is trying to as well, as he understands this is a serious issue, but so far his face is battling to look like it has not just smelled something unappealing.

Postal service for posterity

SOUTH Africa is not a destination loved by companies sending small parcels to customers through the post. It seems parcels lie unsorted for so long — or simply disappear — that overseas companies must allow longer delivery times for their South African customers than for other international destinations. And some online retail services simply refuse to send stuff to South Africa.

Encyclopaedia Britannica, which mails DVDs from its UK office to customers around the world, allows 28 working days for most international deliveries; for South Africa the recommended delivery time is 56 days. The Britannica marketing people, in a reply to a customer’s query recently, said they usually find if the parcel has not reached a customer in South Africa within 28 days, "then it will not arrive within 56".

The Insider’s experience is if a parcelled purchase hasn’t arrived in 28 days, it’s become an unexpected gift for a friend or family member of somebody working for the postal service — an oxymoron, surely?

We are rather good-looking

CAPETONIANS will certainly not agree with the view expressed by the chairman of the National Council of Provinces’ select committee on finance, Charl de Beer, that Gauteng is the "heart-throb" of Africa, as he said last week. The Insider tried to work out what expression he was actually looking for; "pulse point", "heart beat" or simply "the heart of Africa", but being a Gautenger, the Insider ultimately decided that De Beer is spot on. Gauteng does have that matinée idol look about it if caught in the right light.

