The monster that is the rating agency

THREE American companies of comparatively modest size but which wield enormous power can induce an enraged paralysis in most finance ministers. They certainly have got Pravin Gordhan in a froth. The companies are those ubiquitous sovereign ratings agencies, Standard & Poor’s (S&P), Moody’s and Fitch.

Are their ratings reliable? Are they fair? Has their very existence created a monster resistant to controls? Do they need to be regulated and, if so, to what extent?

The rating of a highly complex unit such as a country invariably includes a degree of subjective judgment. Where differences between the ratings agencies occur they can usually be traced to the weightings applied to different elements, such as, for example, politics and the stability of the political system. Conclusions are arrived at in committee, usually something one would run from but which, in this case, reduces the ability of one analyst to influence the outcome unduly.

Charl Kocks, principal of Ratings Afrika and previously involved in committees assigning sovereign credit ratings, says that, on average, the rating applied to a country can change about one category up or down every 13 years.

In South Africa’s case, it moved significantly faster than normal and was in my view probably overdone. The downgrades by Moody’s and S&P were arguably overdue and may be said to reflect a rather more realistic view of South Africa’s progress.

There is a difference between the ratings symbols applied by S&P and Fitch on one hand, and by Moody’s on the other. This is probably the result of the fierce competition between S&P and Moody’s, both of which are said to enjoy about 40% of the market, with Fitch 14%.

Moody’s put South Africa into a spin when it announced its downgrade from A3 to Baa1 on September 27 (equivalent to BBB+ in S&P language). To cap it, it said its rating outlook remained negative. What actually happened here?

Well, a major global economic slowdown is taking place from which South Africa can hardly be expected to escape. Reassessments by the ratings agencies have been taking place in relation to just about all countries.

The Europeans, for example, have been especially angered by the downgrades which, it can be argued, are self-fulfilling prophecies — a downgrade means state borrowing costs rise; that means it becomes harder to repay but it is, of course, the prime amount of the debt that is most important.

This is all part of the causality argument. A paper produced by the European Parliament’s policy department last December relates the discovery by a European Central Bank study of "two-way causality" in which downgrades were preceded by negative events but also in which some downgrades were the cause of negative events.

In South Africa’s case, however, a further factor can be added. All the ratings agencies enjoy access to the leaders of the major political parties and, therefore, the prevailing thinking. In Moody’s case it may be that Kristin Lindow, its senior vice-president of its sovereign risk group, got too close to the ANC, which finally disappointed her and Moody’s.

S&P’s response looked a bit Johnny-come-lately although I understand it was completed on time according to a previously planned schedule. It probably figured that Moody’s had good cause for the action it took and then proceeded to confirm that through its own investigation. The outcome was an S&P one-notch downgrade to BBB on October 12.

Shouldn’t S&P’s downgrade have been expected? Its announcement came in the midst of a wave of wildcat strikes in the mining industry and two days after Reserve Bank governor Gil Marcus said publicly that South Africa’s economic outlook was deteriorating rapidly.

In the US the regulation of credit rating agencies is undertaken by the Securities and Exchange Commission and it’s alleged by Frank Partnoy, professor of law and finance at the University of San Diego, that the Federal Reserve has effectively eliminated competition and forced the market to use the big agencies.

Securities and Exchange Commission member Kathleen Casey has complained that at the same time that credit agencies issued ratings that were "catastrophically misleading, the large agencies enjoyed their most profitable years ever".

Those "misleading ratings" included those involved in the large losses in the collateralised debt obligation market, the sub-prime crisis. One example is that of Credit Suisse which issued $341m in CDOs on which the losses came in at $125m despite being rated AAA or Aaa by the top three agencies.

This is part of the oligopoly complaint because barriers to market entry are high and the business is itself based on reputation. This is critical since the finance industry does not, by and large, pay much attention to ratings that are not widely recognised.

Bullying companies to make use of rating agency services isn’t commonplace, but has happened. One quoted example (in the Washington Post) is of Hannover Re and Moody’s which issued an unsolicited rating with a later letter saying it hoped Hannover would soon be ready to pay. Hannover Re declined and Moody’s continued to issue ratings, ending with one that relegated the company’s debt to junk status.

Even though other agencies thought Hannover Re was in good shape, investors were so shocked they wiped $175m off the company’s market cap.

Nevertheless, no one is arguing that credit ratings agencies should disappear. There has to be some system of analysis of companies, bonds and nations. Indeed, many regulatory systems rely heavily on agency assessments, one reason why they have become so important.

Up to now credit ratings have never attracted civil liability. In the US, they are regarded as opinions and fall within the First Amendment. According to Jonathan Swanepoel, an attorney writing in the Sunday Times (October 7), we are about to change that. The Credit Ratings Services Bill, presently in parliament, will make an agency liable for damages if its rating causes an investor a loss, even if the rating turns out to have been correct. If the bill goes through in this form the unintended consequences might turn out to be awesome and scary.