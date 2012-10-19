SA has grim realities in store after Mangaung

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma’s position at the helm of the African National Congress (ANC) post-Mangaung appears firmly secured. But what does this mean for the ANC and the condition of the country? We should quickly come to terms with the reality that Zuma will preside over the ANC until 2017 and run the country until 2019. That’s a long way off as he has been president for a mere three years.

In the next seven years Zuma will continue where he left off — digging a deep hole for the country and the ANC. Buoyed by the solid support he received from the Congress of South African Trade Unions, the South African Communist Party and various structures of the ANC, Zuma will come out of Mangaung much emboldened. However, his newly found confidence will not last for long, as ANC factions will rise with a fury after the 2014 elections.

While much of the emphasis in Mangaung will be on party unity, a theme that Zuma will surely seize upon as a tone setter for his second term, there will be a critical section of the ANC, mostly its thinkers and moderates, that will find it hard to associate with the party. In its character, the ANC will look increasingly more like Zuma: suffering from chronic failures of judgment, bereft of intellectual substance and losing sharpness on crucial policy issues.

The façade of unity cobbled in Mangaung will be sustained for a short while. The January 8 anniversary celebrations of the ANC will serve as a moment to project this false unity and lull party supporters. This will be followed by the excitement associated with campaigning towards the 2014 general elections, which will a represent temporary cessation of hostilities between factions.

Soon after the elections, factional politics will resurface along with all the impurities. Given that there will be three years before the next ANC conference, internal jostling for power could be in full swing. This will have a paralysing effect on the functioning of state bureaucracy. Since Zuma will be serving his final terms as both the president of the party and the country, he will be a lame duck.

Outside the ANC, South Africa’s political and economic challenges will persist, as will a strained public mood. Socioeconomic difficulties will become more acute. There will be a growing tide of violence as a means of asserting grievances. High debt-servicing costs and fiscal constraints, as suggested by Moody’s in its credit downgrade of South Africa, will make it difficult for the state to satisfy rising welfare expectations. There is also the grim prospect of public sector wage demands when the cycle of agreements expires in three years’ time. These governance challenges will be further complicated by policy uncertainty that may have an adverse effect on corporate decision-making on long-term investments in new projects and employment.

Service delivery protests and a wave of violent strikes spilling over from the mining sector to other sectors of the economy, including the public sector, will most likely be on the rise. Signs of state failure will become more evident as the state’s institutional capacities weaken.

As the political strategist Ian Bremmer warns in his book The Fat Tail, examining implications of political risk, corporations operating in countries that are showing signs of political risk must be prepared to cope with "constant and significant risks of political and social instability". Companies will have to invest heavily in political risk assessment, while finding mechanisms to cushion themselves from disruptive strikes, growing insecurities, and various other vulnerabilities induced by poor political leadership.

This grim situation may elicit a profound sense of despair from the rest of society. This could be followed by a slow adjustment to South Africa’s new normal, for "sanity’s sake". There will be a false optimism that the strain is temporary and days of bounty will come.

Meanwhile, our social capital will continue to ebb away. In conditions of leadership deficiency and where social inclusion is undermined, individuals and communities are prone to act in ways that maximise their own self-interests. Further, the disconnect between political leaders and the governed will become a normal feature of our existence. Accountability and transparency as trust-building measures will disappear.

The more appropriate response, however, should come in the form of accelerated efforts to build foundations for alternative government. There is already talk of a coalition of opposition parties that could craft a shared electoral platform to challenge the ANC at the polls in 2014. Although such a coalition may be imperfect, it should be supported as its persuasiveness could lie in the urgency of rescuing the country from further malaise. Its promise will likely be in its pragmatic use of stabilising governance in the short to medium term — rather than grand ideas for the long term. That is worth fighting for.

• Qobo is affiliated with the Centre for the Study of Governance Innovation at the University of Pretoria.