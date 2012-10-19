ANC clings to unity as interests of citizens split

EARLIER this year, African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe observed that, "in the ANC nothing matters more than unity". The movement was "founded on the principle of unity, the unity of the people", and it is this idea that "sustained the ANC throughout these glorious 100 years".

On the surface, unity seems an unexceptionable ideal. The early leaders of the ANC were rightly preoccupied with colonial-era divisions among African peoples. European settlers imported a crude conception of African "tribes" as timeless communities. Missionaries taught written African languages and so created rigid linguistic divides between historically fluid languages. Local chiefs and predominant clans, however, also participated in the creation of "tribal" justifications for their own power. The chiefs and kings who bewailed imperial "divide and rule" strategies when the ANC was formed were at the same time among its principal beneficiaries.

The Christian-educated African elite that comprised the rest of the ANC leadership, meanwhile, internalised the colonisers’ ideas in the mission schools. They also benefited from tribalism, serving as interpreters of tradition for the colonisers and as interpreters of colonial practice for the chiefs.

What drove African elites together to form the ANC in 1912 was the racial unity among whites expressed in the Act of Union. The pursuit of African unity later proved incompatible with consistent nonracialism. The affirmation of the unity of African patriarchs also raised the question of the participation of women in the authority structures of society. And Africans, like whites, remained divided by ideology and by class.

Nelson Mandela suggested that ANC unity was a product of the struggle for freedom. He observed in 1990 that the ANC "is a coalition … Some will support free enterprise, others socialism. Some are conservatives, others are liberals. We are united solely by our determination to oppose racial oppression."

But far from embracing diversity in the post-struggle democracy, the ANC has clung to the ideal of oneness. During Thabo Mbeki’s campaign to secure the life presidency of the ANC, the national executive committee resolved to end self-promotion and leadership campaigning — in effect trying to prohibit attempts to unseat him. Jacob Zuma’s incumbent faction has resurrected and intensified Mbeki’s controls. Gauteng ANC chairman Paul Mashatile, who does not favour a Zuma second term, told a conference of that province’s women’s league that to "contest" the leadership is not the same as promoting "disunity". He was shouted down.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has now recommended the ejection from office of treasurer-general Mathews Phosa and deputy secretary-general Thandi Modise. The Cosatu president explained on Thursday that these leaders had failed to promote "unity" in the movement.

Underneath it all, the interests of black business people, public sector workers, and poor rural and peri-urban citizens will continue to diverge. As the social bases for unity erode, increasingly strenuous efforts will be required to maintain the appearance of consensus among the movement’s members.

ANC leaders often claim to speak on behalf of "the masses". Some of them have now tried to don the National Party’s mantle of unquestioned authority. The "national interest" has returned as a justification for state secrecy and violence.

Unity is sometimes presented as African; political pluralism is disparaged as European. Those who promote "opposition" are castigated as morally defective. The ANC has not settled on a philosophy of government that can reliably create internal cohesion and social solidarity without castigating external opposition and suppressing internal dissent.

Meanwhile, Zuma’s steel and his authoritarian instincts are starting to show. In Boksburg last weekend, he indicated to the elective conference of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association that he no longer has rivals or opponents. Those who would unseat him are now the "enemy within".

• Butler teaches politics at the University of Cape Town.