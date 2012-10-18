Why the JSE all-share is in better shape than SA

THE JSE all-share index passed the 37,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday, and as we enter the final stages of what’s been another poor year on the economic front, the index is more than 16% stronger.

If the momentum is maintained, it will be the strongest performance since 2009, when stocks staged a recovery from the credit crunch the previous year.

Since US Federal Reserve (Fed) chairman Ben Bernanke signed off on a third round of quantitative easing the world’s stock markets have rallied. With better housing data out of the US and a better mood around Chinese growth over the past couple of days the rally has found another push.

Traders were also buoyed by Moody’s decision to retain its credit rating on Spain, despite placing a negative outlook on the country. It doesn’t change the uncertainty over what steps the Spanish government will take in the short to medium term and in fact just keeps everyone guessing when the country will ask for aid.

But right now, the markets aren’t too interested in the finer details. (I am assured by those who have covered markets for decades that they eventually do.) I guess it shouldn’t be too surprising that equity markets have responded the way they have given that stimulus injections have not only come from the Fed, but also the European Central Bank, Bank of England and the Bank of Japan.

Taking advantage of the benign inflation in the middle of the year even emerging-market countries such as China, Brazil and South Africa have taken the opportunity to loosen monetary policy as worries about growth persist.

Hot money is keeping the boat afloat, just as it did when the Fed undertook a second-round of quantitative easing in late 2010. Even the rand, battered with negative country sentiment over the past couple of months, strengthened as much as 1.4% on Wednesday.

At these levels I remain uneasy about the all share. Its rise has been meteoric compared with major market economies and its emerging market peers such as Brazil. Of the major European nations, only the German DAX has outperformed the index this year. It’s outperformed an index of the most liquid stocks traded on the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

If you look at domestic equities performance over the past 10 years, it’s an even more worrisome picture, to say the least.

In dollar terms, the all share is more than 360% higher, according to Bloomberg data. By comparison, the UK’s FTSE 100 — an index of 100 of the most traded stocks on the London Stock Exchange — has only gained 47%. In the US, the Dow Jones industrial average has only gained 64%, while the S&P 500 is up about 66%.

Jeremy Gardiner, director at Investec Asset Management, says at the turn of the century South Africans were being advised to take their money offshore as growth was to be found in the developed world. Those who listened to the "foreign argument" then would have been lured by the performance of US and European markets in the last decade of the 20th century.

The Dow gained more than 291% from the end of 1989 to the end of 2000, the S&P rallied more than 273% and the FTSE 100 gained more than 156%.

Now the roles have been reversed. Perhaps domestic investors should seek opportunities abroad. It’s something to consider, but it’s not to say the all share is about to plummet under the weight of depressing conditions in South Africa.

Only Standard Bank of the top 10 companies by market cap listed on the JSE can be considered a purely South African company, according to Vestact.

The top 15 companies out of 377 on the JSE make up nearly 62% of all the value, with the top nine making up more than half of the bourse’s market cap, Vestact said in a note this week.

Of the top six listed companies only MTN has a primary listing in South Africa. The remaining companies, British American Tobacco, SABMiller, BHP Billiton, Anglo American and Richemont, all have their primary listings elsewhere.

"So for 53% of the market capitalisation of the JSE, only Standard Bank is an out and out domestic business. And that is why the economy and the market are not as connected as you might think," Vestact analysts wrote.

If sentiment was to turn decidedly negative on these shares, would the all share come under pressure? Demand looks set to remain strong for cigarettes, alcohol and luxury items.

With global growth a concern and China not expanding at the rate we’ve seen over the past decade, it’s the short to medium term prospects for Anglo and Billiton that look less promising.