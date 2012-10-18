THE INSIDER: Remember thinking your school was a prison?

THE Insider is in receipt of a release in which Correctional Services Minister Sibusiso Ndebele has challenged prisoners writing their grade 12 (matric) examinations to achieve a 100% pass rate.

"With the 2012 national senior certificate examinations commencing on Monday," he said, "we want to wish our inmates writing their grade 12 examinations every success in their efforts to empower, and improve, their lives."

There are, he noted, 1,873 offenders studying towards grade 12, and during the past six years correctional centre schools such as Usethubeni Youth School at Westville in Durban have achieved an above 90% average matric pass rate.

"We are looking forward to a 100% matric pass rate," Ndebele said optimistically.

With the parlous state of our education, and Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga woefully out of her depth, why not add education to correctional services’ portfolio? They certainly couldn’t do any worse.

ACCORDING to The Hindu newspaper, US federal prosecutors have sought eight to 10 years in jail for Indian-American Goldman Sachs director Rajat Gupta for his "shocking" insider trading crimes.

Manhattan’s top federal attorney said a "sentence within the applicable guidelines range of 97 to 121 months’ imprisonment is appropriate" for Gupta, who repeatedly flouted the law and abused his position of trust and committed crimes which were "extraordinarily serious and damaging to the capital markets ... Gupta’s crimes are shocking, a significant term of imprisonment is necessary to reflect the seriousness of Gupta’s crimes and to deter other corporate insiders in similar positions of trust from stealing corporate secrets and engaging in a crime that has become far too common."

But Gupta, understandably not keen to spend a decade in prison, is advocating a "rigorous full-time programme of community service" — in Rwanda. Just how bad has the state of US prisons become that "living in the backward districts of Rwanda and working with the local government on health care initiatives … and agricultural development" is preferable?

Not what they meant

A COLLEAGUE of the Insider received a brief missive this week, alerting him to an upcoming panel discussion. So rather ho hum. Except it wasn’t; indeed, the man noted, it sounds bloody awful. It read: "The Botswana National Front will hold a Panel Discussion …. The theme for the Panel Discussion is, ‘Access to Menstural Health and Hygiene — A privilege or a Human Right?’"

The Insider has canvassed women in the office, none of whom has heard the term "Menstural Health", although one suggested it was a misspelling of "Ministerial Health" and felt this was definitely a privilege and not a human right. But his colleague remains unconvinced, noting: "I hope they don’t have one every month."

Wise words

"Women are the only oppressed group in our society that lives in intimate association with their oppressors."

— Evelyn Cunningham, US journalist (1916-2010)

