THE INSIDER: Rate of rating SA needs some downgrading

FINANCE Minister Pravin Gordhan had a chat with the chairman of ratings agency Standard & Poor’s during the recent meeting of the International Monetary Fund in Tokyo about the agency’s downgrade of South Africa’s rating.

He told members of Parliament’s standing committee on finance that he had asked why the credit ratings agency had not waited for next week’s release of the medium-term budget policy statement before reaching its negative conclusions. Also, why had it not waited to see what resolutions were adopted by the African National Congress at its conference in December rather than speculating on what might happen?

"People sitting at a distance should not make political judgments. They must look at the numbers and the numbers are fine," he admonished. Quite right too.

Let sleeping dogs lie

THE Insider has learnt that the national Treasury — which had taken over its Limpopo counterpart as part of the national government’s intervention under section 100 of the constitution — used newspaper and radio advertisements to call on service providers owed money by the government for services rendered to come forward to get paid.

There was very little response, despite a mountain of unpaid bills. As the Mafia says: "Omertà!"

Just a lonely vampire

A COLLEAGUE of the Insider is in receipt of, wait for it, a spam e-mail. Nothing out of the ordinary, it’s true, but this one was rather self-defeating. The e-mail was polite enough: "Good Day, I can help you with the loan you need, If you are interested in any financial assistance contact colemanloans1@hotmail.com For more informations," it intoned, but the e-mail was from one Elizabeth Leach who did, indeed, hope to leech money from the unsuspecting. Spammers should bone up on their homophones.

Big smack for Big Mac

REUTERS reports that McDonald’s has sued the Italian city of Milan for €24m in damages for being kicked out of a tourist-packed shopping arcade, the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, after the fast-food chain had rented the space for 20 years. A second Prada store will replace McDonald’s in the 19th-century marble-floored mall as a result of a public tender whose terms McDonald’s called "unfair".

Losing the spot in the Galleria, which links the historic Duomo cathedral to La Scala Opera house and is close to the chic Montenapoleone shopping street, would cause a €6m loss in missed annual sales, McDonald’s said, though no jobs would be lost. What part of "It’s Milan, darling! We prefer Prada and elegance to greasy burgers and bulking up!" does McDonald’s not get?

Wise words

"I went into a McDonald’s yesterday and said, ‘I’d like some fries.’ The girl at the counter said, ‘Would you like some fries with that?’"

— Jay Leno, US comedian (born 1950)

