South Africa must unite to avoid the ratings tipping point

THE real issue with a ratings downgrade and a negative outlook is not only that you’ve failed some test but that you’re also expected to keep on failing. That’s pretty depressing.

Moody’s has given South Africa its first downgrade since democracy, rating the country down to Baa1. Thanks a lot. Last week, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) downgraded our sovereign debt for a second time, to BBB from BBB+. We are now a slim two grades above junk status, in line with countries such as Brazil, Russia and Mexico (a pleasant surprise — I thought we might find ourselves in worse company, given the recent turmoil).

Last week, before the S&P downgrade, the rand traded at R8,9942 to the dollar, the highest in more than three years. Beyond economics, that exchange rate affects us psychologically. We go into a tailspin and fear creeps in. If we don’t get our political act together and deal with business and economic challenges, we shouldn’t be surprised if the rand-dollar rate heads back to the R12s and R14s of 2009 and 2001.

Rating agencies’ reputation is hardly at a peak. The failures and survivors of the various financial crises haven’t exactly correlated with their relative ratings. To some extent their processes are formulaic and can result in nonsensical changes if we apply fundamentals or even just common sense. The US was downgraded, which is silly because the dollar remains the safe-haven currency of the world and they can print as much of it as they like. (Countries such as Norway are ahead of the US? Yeah, right.)

Nevertheless, a ratings downgrade is seriously negative. As they say, one swallow doesn’t make a summer … but it probably shows summer is near. It is much harder to climb out of a hole than to fall into one, so don’t hold your breath for a rerating upwards.

In the short term, it doesn’t seem such a big deal. There are balancing factors. If the rand weakens substantially, then exporters become more competitive but imports more expensive, and imported inflation becomes an issue. If the strikes continue to result in production losses and we are the world’s largest producer, then the price will go up to compensate, so who cares?

But if the transport system shuts down for a couple of weeks, then you’ll never get back those lost sales. If the wages war escalates and can only be resolved with increases much higher than inflation, then the increased cost of production can outweigh the export benefit in the exchange rate.

The JSE has continued its upward trend relentlessly, ignoring the political uncertainty — perhaps thriving on the trading opportunity that such volatility presents.

In the longer term, it is an entirely different story.

The real impact of persistent downgrades and negative outlooks can be quite severe for a country’s economic standing and its ability to trade and compete in the world. As the risk increases (the lower the rating, the higher the risk), so the cost of capital increases. Essentially that means our government and parastatals such as Eskom and Transnet (which raise capital in the international capital markets) have to pay more for their money, increasing the cost of any infrastructure project, even to the point where projects requiring foreign capital or equipment are no longer economically viable. That’s a mess. Why? Because we become dependent, because we become a price taker, because we have to import more and more with less and less foreign-currency value to pay for it.

It gets worse. Beyond a certain risk level (below a certain rating) many international investors are simply not allowed to invest in our capital issues — it is outside the acceptable risk boundaries of the pension funds and other investment collectives that invest people’s money. Without foreign direct investment and net export revenue, any country’s ability to grow is severely hampered. Less growth means we cannot support a growing population. There are fewer jobs and less earnings to pay higher salaries, so people go on strike, which leads to uncertainty, which causes the rating agencies to downgrade the country … yup, you got it.

At some point we lose membership of the very peer groups we’ve aspired to join. No more Brics, no more Group of 20, no more Morgan Stanley Capital International or other emerging-market index, no more Citi world government bond index. No more platinum card, no more frequent-flier miles, no more lounge access.

We’re nowhere near that outcast position yet. We can fix it.

How do they rate us? Essentially the political and economic profiles are merged with external factors and measures of fiscal and monetary policy to combine in an average score, which is then adjusted for any specific current circumstances. At BBB- we’re just crossing into the bottom half of the matrix, which ranges from best in class to dunce in the corner. It’s a defined process with a measurable outcome but it comes down to this: are we well behaved, are we within reasonable financial limits and is our future predictable and stable?

Our balance sheet and our fiscal and monetary standing are good. Our political behaviour, the way we’ve dealt with recent problems, isn’t. The behaviour of our fractured power bases isn’t either.

Our problems relate neither to finances nor to resources; they are people problems that can only be resolved by good leadership. We have to come together somehow to improve our score. If we remain divided, we’re going further down the ratings matrix, down the tubes, towards a place where the score doesn’t matter any more.