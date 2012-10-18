Crossing the fine line into ‘shadow’ corruption

RECENTLY, just for fun, I tweeted a calculation I did on the back of a cigarette box after I read somewhere that building costs in South Africa work out at about R9,000 a square metre. This figure stuck with me as I read the stories about President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla venture, for which R240m in taxpayers’ money has been set aside. It seemed to me that it’s actually quite difficult to spend R240m on a homestead.

So I calculated the size of building that would normally be created with current building costs and R240m. The building would end up being 270,000m², about twice the ground-floor size of Buckingham Palace, or eight times the size of the Taj Mahal. Obviously, the numbers are speculative: the Taj Mahal is made out of marble, and so on.

However, it does give you an impression of either the scale of what is being proposed or, and this is the interesting part, that the people who are allocating this cash have no real grip on what a homestead, even a huge, palatial homestead, should cost.

I think what gets people’s goat about Nkandla is not that some money is being spent on keeping Zuma safe, or even in comparative luxury, even if it is his home and not one owned by the state.

Most African National Congress-supporting South Africans, I would guess, would be prepared to cut Zuma some slack on these issues.

But what angers and worries people is a sense that the Zuma administration doesn’t seem to have an accurate feel for where the line is drawn.

South Africa is becoming a very corrupt place — all the statistics and research seem to suggest this is so.

But it is not just formal corruption, there is something else going on too: it is a kind of shadow corruption, which may even be worse than the real corruption we know about.

For example, there is nothing illegal about the government spending money badly. Of course, theoretically there are laws and regulations about wasteful expenditure. But the problem is deciding what is deliberately wasteful and what is just inefficient or stupid.

It all comes down to that thin, imaginary line and the fact that that line ultimately vests in what people consider normal or acceptable.

Here’s another example. I wrote recently about an interesting story that appeared in the Mail & Guardian about microlending bank Capitec’s black economic empowerment (BEE) deal.

The undisputed facts of the story are that, in 2007, Capitec did a BEE transaction with a company called Coral Lagoon. The Batho Batho Trust, which was founded by ANC leaders in 1992 and which funds the party, was a 20% shareholder. Other shareholders were Keabetsoe Holdings (32%) and Regiments Capital (18%), both of which, the newspaper reported, "appear to have strong links to the ANC treasury".

For example, Gugu Mtshali, the life partner of Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe, who was working for the ANC treasury at the time of the deal, is a big beneficiary. The deal was put together by controversial ANC fundraiser Zwelibanzi "Miles" Nzama, who was involved in the famous Sechaba Photoscan case.

Interestingly, both the Industrial Development Corporation and the Public Investment Corporation are involved. The Industrial Development Corporation lent Coral Lagoon the money and the Public Investment Corporation bought the shares much later, allowing the ANC fronts a profitable exit just as the shares peaked.

I was contacted by Capitec, which said my fears that the bank had got into the deal as a "conspiracy" were "wrong".

"We simply did what BEE legislation compels us to do: sell shares to black shareholders. We sold at market price (no discount) and did not provide vendor financing. We therefore provided no beneficial conditions to the transaction in any way," Capitec financial director Andre du Plessis said.

It’s all so neat: everybody has eminent deniability. No law is broken. It’s not corruption.

It’s just a little step over that wavy, imaginary line into shadow corruption.

• Cohen is contributing editor.