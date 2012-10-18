CHANCE COMMENTS: Lessons in the afterlife an abomination

THERE is a show just ended on M-Net (that may or may not be aired again on M-Net Series) that I did not watch, and here’s why. When new shows arrive, I watch them from the start and decide early on whether they’re worth recording as a series or just a couple of episodes before they get sent to TV limbo.

There are trailers, sometimes, that might pique my interest about an upcoming show, but often I simply have the written description of the show to go on, accessed by pressing the info button on my DStv remote. Sometimes I will get the series and episode number followed by an accurate description of what is in a particular episode; other times I get the generic "X is a show about Y and his friends A and B and the antics they get up to in a small town". No help at all.

So sometimes I am obliged to make an important viewing judgement call based on the short and non-specific sentence I see on the screen. Which is why I didn’t watch a single episode of A Gifted Man.

The blurb for the show’s first episode read: "The ghost of Michael’s ex-wife visits him from the afterlife and asks him to help continue running her low-income clinic."

Let’s break it down.

"The ghost": already I know the show is going to be crap because what grown-up entertainment has ghosts, which don’t exist? But let’s soldier on rewardlessly.

"of Michael’s ex-wife": so we’ve got a man who’s divorced and an ex-wife who’s clearly part of the story.

"visits him from the afterlife": no comment; feeling bilious.

"and asks him to help continue run her low-income clinic": pass the bucket!

Without seeing a single episode I know A Gifted Man will contain every moralising cliché in middle-America’s book.

I know that Michael is a gifted man, and a medical one. I know he’s probably successful and thus a real dick. I know his ex-wife (divorce, so sad) is dead (sadder still). And I know there is, apparently without question, an afterlife (a divinely created and inhabited one, no doubt) where ghosts live. The ghosts of ex-wives — dead angelic ex-wives, who run low-income clinics! She’s in heaven because she’s really good, you see. And us evil and morally corrupt couch potatoes need to see the error of our ways, as Michael must. We must be made to see that good people really do go to heaven and can help the bad people from "the other side".

And the gifted surgeon must be shown how he has lost his moral compass; he is successful and (I’m guessing, but you know I’m right) treats his patients as "cases" and makes a truckload of money for saving their lives.

Fortunately I had not yet eaten when I read the show’s introductory sentence, because this self-righteous rubbish is a most effective emetic. How entirely trite and patronising, and how the hell dare they bring their propaganda into my home in the guise of good TV?

It is sometimes hard to believe the same country that gives us Homeland, Nurse Jackie and Modern Family, also gives us this proselytising claptrap.

How can this possibly be considered "primetime viewing"? It is simply a duplicitous form of socio-religious programming, just more effectively packaged and hidden inside a channel that offers excellent dramas and outrageous comedies, so the people most in need of turning their lives around — those who usually watch the wicked stuff — won’t notice! Because, you know, perhaps we’re stupid as well as subversive.

How clever of them to hide all the lessons we need to learn — as society falls apart due to a breakdown in that most amorphous of definitions, "family values" — in a slickly produced melodrama, with a handsome leading man (you don’t need to see it to know he’s going to have a jaw like a mule and sad blue eyes and is lonely, him being a widowed divorcee and everything), and an attractive ex-wife (the creators would never speak ill of the dead by making them ugly), and an afterlife (see, there is a God after all), with poor people (the capitalists did it!), in need of succour (which God will provide, through the medium of no-name brand actors but a really big production budget).

By reading between the nauseating line that summed up A Gifted Man, I dodged a broadcasting bullet. Amen and I’ll drink to that, while watching Nurse Jackie futilely wrestle her demons with painkillers, Modern Family’s gay couple adopt another adored child, and the marine in Homeland plan how to blow up a country he once loved and respected.