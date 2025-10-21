It is nearly four years until the next national election, currently scheduled for 2029. A depressing eternity of watching Cyril Ramaphosa, the hapless president of a jobless country, do absolutely jack all.
TRISTEN TAYLOR: How to get the ANC out of power
Passing a vote of no confidence in a weak president will end the farce that is the government of national unity
It is nearly four years until the next national election, currently scheduled for 2029. A depressing eternity of watching Cyril Ramaphosa, the hapless president of a jobless country, do absolutely jack all.
Our infrastructure will continue to decay. There won’t be enough good schools to go around. Ditto for doctors and nurses. With a flatlining GDP and spiralling national debt, the twin curses of crime and inequality will remain.
But there is hope. The May 2024 national election was a watershed moment in SA’s post-1994 history. The previously hegemonic party of liberation lost its electoral mandate to govern on its own, and we passed out of the de facto one-party state era and became a true multiparty democracy.
As a general rule this is an important step in a postcolonial country’s political evolution as it both loosens the shackles of history and opens up possibilities for change. Having one party in power for decades in any country is a particularly ill-judged idea, as widespread corruption is the inevitable result.
The possibility for change opened immediately after the votes were counted. Since the ANC didn’t get more than 50% of the votes and we don’t directly elect a president, parliament finally had in practice one of the key powers envisaged in the constitution: to determine who will be president. If the opposition parties had wanted to, they could together have chosen an MP not belonging to the ANC.
While 40% of the voting public backed the ANC to govern, 60% did not. There is, therefore, a weak democratic mandate for the opposition to end the ANC’s rule. The broad will of the people is for a change in government, but the mandate is weak because the majority of voters didn’t pick an alternative. Still, a collective weak mandate is better than the ANC’s lack of mandate.
Instead, a gaggle of opposition parties jumped into bed with the ANC and, as the last year has shown, have no real influence within the government of national unity (GNU). What has happened is that the ANC has carried on as usual.
The opposition parties within the GNU have no meaningful political power because they refuse to exercise, in league with parties outside the GNU, two other powers of parliament. The first is to pass a motion of no confidence in the cabinet, after which the president must reconstitute it. The second is to pass a motion of no confidence in the president and then elect a new president.
The ANC has proven to be incapable of fixing our problems. With proper governance we wouldn’t have to endure murder, rape, poverty and roads that used to be tarmacked. A coal-fired power station isn’t some arcane experimental technology; Thomas Edison’s company built the first one in 1882.
Collapse the GNU
The DA is deluded in thinking it can turn this situation around by being in government, if that’s the agenda. DA ministers might be enjoying ministerial perks and that R2.69m salary a bit too much.
You could push the argument even further. By hitching up with a party totally committed to its long-term programme of asset stripping the state for the leadership’s personal gain, the DA and others are culpable in that project. The right thing to do is to collapse the GNU.
Of course, politicians the world over and morality rarely collide. Power is the most addictive and dangerous of all drugs. It degrades a person’s moral compass, for the love of it is the eighth deadly sin. Yet either out of a lack of courage or an inability to think broadly enough, the opposition isn’t grasping the power that lies before it — opposition parties could work together for their individual Machiavellian long-term advantage.
Here’s how they could topple the ANC and feed upon its carcass. The first thing to do is abandon the fiction that is the GNU. If the second-largest party in the GNU can’t prevent one of its deputy ministers from being fired and an ANC member put in his place, there is no point. Boycotting the national dialogue simply avoids having to sit through boring and expensive meetings of no practical value.
Next, pass a motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa. Support the MK Party’s existing one. The EFF has already indicated that it would back it. The votes are there, with or without the PA’s Gayton McKenzie. A new president would then have to be elected within the constitutionally mandated 90 days. Ramaphosa could return to his beloved buffaloes. He’d probably be relieved.
Let the ANC run a minority government, as that would roughly reflect the outcome of the last election. Power would flow to parliament, as the ANC would have to make serious compromises to pass individual pieces of legislation. Or don’t pass any at all — it’s not like there’s a shortage of laws in SA.
If the ANC improves its ways under a new president, SA wins. If it does not, the opposition parties of the former GNU should stop acting like bleating lambs and become sharks sensing blood in the water and use their newfound parliamentary powers to further expose the ANC’s corruption, skulduggery and general mismanagement. The cabinet could actually be held to account. SA wins again.
And then wait for June 2027. Section 50(1) of the constitution states that, “The president must dissolve the National Assembly if — (a) the assembly has adopted a resolution to dissolve with a supporting vote of a majority of its members; and (b) three years have passed since the assembly was elected.”
The resolution would mean a snap election. A Social Research Foundation poll conducted in April suggests support for the ANC would drop to just above 20% without Ramaphosa. There would be all to play for and many parties would increase their percentages. In all likelihood the result would be a coalition, but one in which the different parties could actualise some of their constituents’ desires. Whatever the case, the demos would have the opportunity to decide the future.
While the above would cause considerable uncertainty in the short term, it is far better than the alternative — leaving an unpopular party at the helm to preside over the country’s decline.
• Dr Taylor, a freelance journalist and photographer, is a research fellow in environmental ethics at Stellenbosch University.
