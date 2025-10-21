Opinion

CARTOON: Standoff in the DRC

21 October 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tuesday, October 21 2025
Tuesday, October 21 2025

Former DRC president Joseph Kabila sentenced to death in absentia

Military court convicts ex-president of war crimes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
World
2 weeks ago

ADITI LALBAHADUR: DRC war is warning to AfCFTA architects

Conflict is a reminder that without peace promises of transformative integration and unimpeded trade will be elusive
Opinion
1 week ago

Forecasters sound alarm bells over DRC’s cobalt quota system

Quotas are a replacement for ban on cobalt exports, but analyst warns of demand destruction
Companies
3 weeks ago

Rwanda-backed rebels on killing spree in DRC, Human Rights Watch says

Advocacy group says at least 140 people were massacred in July amid ongoing peace talks
World
2 months ago
Monday, October 20 2025
Monday, October 20 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Lamborghinis and legal tests: turning ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Calls to silence health ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Blurred lines: why SA police ministers ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Scale is the prize, ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Ailing Old Mutual has its work ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.