BRIAN AOAEH: G20 SA: opening the doors to Africa’s century

It is in this context that SA will be abuzz with excitement when the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit occurs in the country between November 22 and 23 to mark the culmination of SA’s assumption of the G20 Presidency from December 1 2024 to November 30 2025.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 sovereign countries, the AU and EU. The G20 was founded in 1999 in the wake of the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis. It now serves as the “premier forum for international economic co-operation”.

SA is Africa’s only sovereign country representative on the G20, and this might be the only time the G20 Presidency is held by an African nation in our lifetime.

The world’s evolving demographics will lead to pronounced changes in the global economy, international trade, and the manner in which the world’s supply chains — the complex, dynamic and constantly evolving systems that enable production and consumption — function.

Certainly, there will be several outcomes of the dialogues that occur during G20 SA. Among these outcomes, industrial transformation, storytelling and free trade are three that have to be front and centre if Africa is to start fulfilling its potential this century.

Industrial transformation and supply chain innovation and technology

The world needs Africa to industrialise, and quickly.

According to the UN, “Africa is home to some 30% of the world’s mineral reserves, 8% of the world’s natural gas and 12% of the world’s oil reserves. The continent has 40% of the world’s gold and up to 90% of its chromium and platinum. The largest reserves of cobalt, diamonds, platinum and uranium in the world are in Africa. It holds 65% of the world’s arable land and 10% of the planet’s internal renewable fresh water source.”

This transformation is about increasing Africa’s capacity for participation in the world’s ability to produce and consume goods and services by aggressively adopting, using, and developing new innovations in exponential technologies.

Exponential technologies are technologies that benefit from Moore’s law such that their positive performance characteristics increase exponentially, while the related costs of producing and adopting them in industrial and consumer applications decrease exponentially.

Such technologies cut across virtually every industry and sector within the economy. As such, one way to categorise these opportunities is by grouping them into four buckets:

Data and artificial intelligence (AI); Advanced materials; Advanced manufacturing; Next-generation supply chains.

Within these buckets, data and AI has the broadest application because this category is about the use of advancements in information technology and software engineering to drive more efficient and dynamic decision-making about resource allocation within the context of shifting demographics, the climate crisis, and evolving geopolitics.

In this context:

Cassava Technologies’ announcement of a $720m investment directed at building AI factories across the continent could not have been more timely;

R eports of the Dangote Group’s initiatives and investments across the continent could not be more necessary since they demonstrate what is possible when private capital dovetails with public policy; and

Rwanda’s push for 100% electricity access by 2030 could not be more laudable and salutary.

Creative industries, arts, media, narratives and storytelling

Africa, and the rest of the world, need to start telling and publicising different, better, and more inspiring stories about the continent’s past, present and future.

As an early-stage venture capitalist, there are two observations about storytelling that are always top of mind.

The first is an observation by Don Valentine, founder of Sequoia Capital: “The art of storytelling is incredibly important. And many — maybe even most — of the entrepreneurs who come to talk to us can’t tell the story. Learning to tell a story is incredibly important because that’s how the money works. The money flows as a function of the stories.”

The second is an observation by Steve Jobs: “The most powerful person in the world is the storyteller. The storyteller sets the vision, values and agenda of an entire generation that is to come.”