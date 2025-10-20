The matter is quite clear. Senzo Mchunu, as minister, is answerable to parliament, in particular how he allocates and manages his budget. He cannot knowingly allow a situation in which there is a task team without a budget and no apparent control. A team that can hire Learjets and fly to Cape Town to harass law-abiding people simply doing their work, in an operation far from its geographic jurisdiction and mandate. One that seems to be taking orders from opaque political masters.
And to top it all, there was no apparent control over the spending of taxpayers’ money. Mchunu would have been neglecting his position as minister if he did not reel it in.
Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Senzo Mchunu correct to rein in task team
There was no apparent control over the spending of taxpayers’ money, including for the hiring of Learjets
Your editorial opinion refers (“Blurred lines: why SA police ministers cannot stay in their lanes”, October 20).
