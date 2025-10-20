Opinion

LETTER: Only a few firms behind JSE rally

Naspers-Prosus and three gold mining companies make up 26% of bourse’s market capitalisation

20 October 2025 - 16:42
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The article by Stanlib Asset Management’s Warren Buhai and Peter Ross failed to point out the intense concentration of front-runners during the current bull market (“When markets soar while economies stall”, October 20).

Naspers-Prosus and three gold mining companies make up 26% of the market capitalisation of the JSE. Gold is running due to global themes and has nothing to do with the government of national unity or the ANC’s handling of the economy. Thank goodness.

The rest of the SA Inc shares were virtually flat over the same period.

Gavin Butchart

Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Lamborghinis and legal tests: turning ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Calls to silence health ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Blurred lines: why SA police ministers ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Scale is the prize, ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Ailing Old Mutual has its work ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Prosus now owns 98% of Just Eat Takeaway.com

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN first African mobile operator to surpass 300-million customers

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

After Naspers share split, stock is almost 80% lower than on Tuesday

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers buys 90% of Just Eat Takeaway.com

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.