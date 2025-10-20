The article by Stanlib Asset Management’s Warren Buhai and Peter Ross failed to point out the intense concentration of front-runners during the current bull market (“When markets soar while economies stall”, October 20).
Naspers-Prosus and three gold mining companies make up 26% of the market capitalisation of the JSE. Gold is running due to global themes and has nothing to do with the government of national unity or the ANC’s handling of the economy. Thank goodness.
The rest of the SA Inc shares were virtually flat over the same period.
Gavin Butchart
Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Only a few firms behind JSE rally
Naspers-Prosus and three gold mining companies make up 26% of bourse’s market capitalisation
