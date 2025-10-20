KATE CARSTENS: Fast-track policy would turn old cars into new growth

SA’s automotive industry faces a structural challenge: an ageing vehicle fleet that undermines road safety, suppresses new-car demand and generates mounting waste. Only 3.5% of end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) are formally dismantled and recycled. Recovery rates are above 85% in Europe and Japan. The absence of a formal ELV policy is leaving billions of rand in economic, social and environmental value on the table.
New research shows that a structured ELV policy could deliver measurable benefits across the economy. Four scenarios were modelled: continuing with the current informal system; voluntary scrapping schemes; gradual policy rollout and rapid implementation with strict enforcement.
The biggest gains come from rapid implementation. By systematically removing old, unroadworthy vehicles from the fleet, new-vehicle sales could rise by about 41,000 units a year through to 2050. This would generate an extra R20bn in annual sales. Voluntary scrapping, by contrast, would deliver just R4bn.
Because 42% of SA’s domestic vehicle sales are locally manufactured, this translates into 17,000 additional locally produced vehicles annually. At a macro level, the sector’s GDP contribution could rise by 0.25%-0.35% per year, equivalent to R4bn-R6bn in constant 2024 terms.
A rapid ELV policy would create work in production, sales, logistics and recycling. Estimates point to 10,300 additional direct jobs a year, with youth accounting for roughly a fifth of the total. These jobs would generate about R1.2bn in annual wage income. Fiscal revenues from PAYE, Unemployment Insurance Fund contributions, VAT and corporate tax could increase by R1bn a year as activities shift from informal to formal channels. For the government this means a broader tax base; for workers, more security and stability.
ELVs are not just scrap. They contain valuable steel, plastics, aluminium and copper. A rapid ELV policy could recover about 75,000 tonnes of material a year by 2050, compared with less than 6,000 tonnes under the status quo. The economic value of these materials is estimated at R1.3bn annually, strengthening local recycling industries and reducing reliance on imports.
An opportunity lies in recycled plastics. The EU now requires new cars sold there to include recycled content and some of it must come from ELVs. Since more SA-made vehicles are exported to Europe than are sold locally, vehicle makers are under pressure to comply. Without a domestic supply of automotive-grade recycled plastic, some are already sourcing offshore. This is a lost opportunity for the local industry.
The environmental case is equally compelling. A rapid ELV policy could divert 170,000 tonnes of waste a year from landfill, saving about R85m in disposal costs. Substituting virgin with recycled materials could avoid half a million tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually, rising towards 800,000 tonnes by 2050. That is more than 10 times the reduction achieved under voluntary scrapping.
These cuts would directly support SA’s Paris Agreement commitments while helping exporters navigate the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism, which penalises carbon-intensive imports.
Global experience shows the value of well-designed policies. The EU’s ELV directive, based on extended producer responsibility and authorised dismantlers, has driven recovery rates above 85%. Japan’s Automobile Recycling Law, underpinned by electronic tracking, achieves near-total recovery. Emerging markets such as India and Brazil demonstrate that progress is possible even with limited institutional capacity.
SA’s ELV challenge is also an opportunity. A rapid policy could add R20bn in annual vehicle sales, sustain more than 10,000 jobs, recover over R1bn in materials and avoid 500,000 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
Yes, implementation will require investment in dismantling and recycling capacity, along with strong monitoring and enforcement. But the prize is clear: by integrating ELVs into its industrial policy framework, SA can improve competitiveness, meet environmental commitments and build a more resilient automotive sector.
• Dr Carstens is research manager at Benchmarking & Manufacturing Analysts.
