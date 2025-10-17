subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

In the week since the 13th Joburg Indaba, I have reflected on the thoughtful discussions that CEOs, investors, government and SOE heads and others engaged in over the two-day conference.

We engaged — vigorously and positively — in every sector: platinum, coal, gold, diamonds and iron ore, and across these sectors there are many commonalities. These are my five takeaways.

Exploration is crucial

SA is still one of the vastly underexplored regions in the world, which may be surprising to some. The cadastral system that has now been rolled out in a trial phase in the Western Cape will be a game changer for exploration once it is fully functioning. But companies and governments need to work together to encourage exploration, which inevitably juniors are better at than majors. The Junior Exploration Fund that was established in 2023 with an initial R400m and which Anglo American has recently bolstered with R600m, is an important tool to progress exploration.

Jurisdictions that sort out policy attract money

Policy uncertainty persists and it’s one of the biggest worries for investors, who want to know that when they invest, the legal framework is not going to change every five years. The industry is currently engaged in consultations related to the Mineral Resources Development Bill, but this process has been a frustrating one. Ironically, solutions to policy clarity and cohesion are in our control, and we need to work, as an industry, in partnership with the government to develop the best policy for SA. The benefits of getting this right, along with a more seamless permitting process, will attract investment.

A common thread in countries that have improved their competitiveness as mining jurisdictions, such as Morocco, Zambia and Saudi Arabia, is improving regulation and policies and streamlining the process to issue permits.

As a mining jurisdiction SA has a lot going for it

Mining companies continue to operate successfully in SA. Even Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad commented that SA was not the most difficult mining jurisdiction they operate in. The country is not a remote location with an inhospitable climate — think Canada, as an extreme. Even with logistics challenges and, until relatively recently, energy issues, SA is an important mining destination. But as Richard Sellschop of McKinsey pointed out, SA can either be a bystander in the global minerals race or a formidable competitor. We have extensive resources and mining expertise to build our industry.

Building the next generation of mining leaders

SA is known for providing global mining businesses with expertise. Natascha Viljoen, president and incoming CEO of Newmont, was mentioned by delegates as one of our many successful exports. In SA there are young skilled people working throughout the industry, and it’s up to current company leaders to ensure the next generation of CEOs and executives are being mentored into the roles and responsibilities they will need to take on. To keep a pipeline of skills for the industry, mining companies need to increase the number of bursaries in mining engineering and other technical fields and provide more opportunities for on-the-job training. All of us got into the industry because someone gave us a chance. We now have to create similar opportunities for younger people.

A coalition of the willing

All of this brings me to my final point — that of collaboration and partnerships. We need to be optimistic but with a healthy dose of realism, given the challenges. But with the strong coalition of the willing that we have, these challenges can be overcome.

This willingness to discuss, analyse and consider solutions was perhaps most evident in the session with the CEOs of three leading PGM companies. Only a few years ago a frank discussion between these fiercely competitive companies would not have been possible.

Our business is seemingly straightforward: extracting and processing minerals. However, the context we operate in is complex and beset with many issues and sometimes unnecessary complications. But miners are a pragmatic bunch, realists and problem solvers, and it was encouraging to witness at this year’s Joburg Indaba the underlying optimism and the willingness to co-operate where appropriate and to find solutions to industry-wide problems.

• Swanepoel is chair of Joburg Indaba.

ALSO READ:

SIBONGILE VILIKAZI: Dada Morero tries to clean up Johannesburg for G20, but will it last?

Key drivers are external, but real change can be sustained only with a covenant with those who survive in the inner city
Opinion
9 hours ago

How a public-private partnership keeps Sandton’s traffic lights on

The model has been rolled out beyond Sandton, with 131 intersections across Joburg already benefiting from secondary power connections
National
2 weeks ago

LAEL BETHLEHEM: Joburg deserves a mayor who can build a stable coalition

Solid majority can drive change and ensure  mayoral committee is filled with skilled people
Opinion
9 hours ago

Cape Town mulls court action over devolution of policing powers, Hill-Lewis warns

City has unsuccessfully applied to successive police ministers to be delegated investigative policing powers
National
3 days ago

Port of Gauteng plan targets major cut in N3 truck traffic

The proposed new R50bn inland port aims to address critical inefficiencies in SA’s logistics system
National
1 week ago

Johannesburg’s water crisis could lead to 4,000 job losses, warns DA

Coronationville, Selby and Marshalltown have been without water for about nine weeks
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Lamborghinis and legal tests: turning ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Ailing Old Mutual has its work ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Calls to silence health ...
Opinion
4.
LUNGILE MASHELE: Halting Eskom’s gas project is ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
PETER BRUCE: Gaza ceasefire offers SA the best of ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

SIBONGILE VILIKAZI: Dada Morero tries to clean up Johannesburg for G20, but ...

Opinion

LAEL BETHLEHEM: Joburg deserves a mayor who can build a stable coalition

Opinion / Columnists

Port of Gauteng plan targets major cut in N3 truck traffic

National

Johannesburg’s water crisis could lead to 4,000 job losses, warns DA

National

KEVIN ALLAN: Why Helen Zille won’t win Joburg

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.