VEDHAN SINGH: Plan asks if metros are able to leverage financial incentives effectively

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s unveiling of the Metro Trading Services Reform Strategy positions metropolitan municipalities to improve service delivery, with incentive-based grants targeting water, electricity and sanitation infrastructure. While the initiative addresses long-standing infrastructure challenges, its design and timing raise legitimate questions about both effectiveness and political intent.
Since 1994, SA’s municipalities have endured recurring cycles of underperformance under ANC administration, with persistent service delivery challenges evident in the Msunduzi, Makana and Ditsobotla municipalities. These cases illustrate systemic weaknesses where political control often supersedes technical competence, contributing to inefficiencies and financial mismanagement.
The Metro Trading Services Reform Strategy introduces incentive-based grants intended to stimulate infrastructure investment. Unlike standard operational and maintenance budgets, these grants are less constrained by conventional oversight and auditing procedures, creating both opportunity and risk. Historical patterns under ANC governance demonstrate that large inflows of flexible funding are vulnerable to misallocation, inefficiency and political interference, raising doubts about whether these grants will achieve their stated objectives.
Timing compounds these concerns. Local government elections are approaching, and the ANC faces scrutiny over decades of uneven service delivery. Water shortages, electricity interruptions and inadequate waste management remain entrenched challenges. The political context suggests the reform may serve a dual purpose: as a governance tool and as a mechanism to influence voter perception in key metros.
Historical precedent underscores the risk. Electrification projects in the early 2000s, municipal rebuilding initiatives in the 2010s and pandemic-related emergency procurement funds were all implemented under ANC leadership with clear objectives. Yet outcomes frequently fell short due to administrative inefficiency, fragmented accountability and misallocation of resources. These recurring patterns highlight the difficulty of translating funding and policy into sustained improvement.
The reform’s grant structure, based on performance incentives, amplifies both promise and peril. Municipalities may be encouraged to invest in infrastructure, but minimal external auditing relative to standard budget allocations leaves open the possibility of replicating previous failings. Without rigorous monitoring and professional management insulated from political influence, these grants risk becoming tools for patronage rather than service delivery.
Risks under ANC governance
Three factors heighten the stakes under ANC governance. First, the scale of grant funding could dramatically inflate municipal budgets, yet without strict accountability, this may create opportunities for misallocation or diversion. Second, politically aligned municipal leadership may influence how funds are spent, prioritising electoral optics over long-term sustainability. Third, the compressed timeline before elections raises the risk of short-term, visible projects rather than substantive, structural reforms, leaving underlying issues unresolved.
From a policy perspective, the strategy is both an opportunity and a stress test. It could catalyse infrastructure investment and strengthen financial management. Equally, if historical patterns persist under ANC control, it may reinforce systemic weaknesses, leaving future administrations to confront recurring inefficiencies and misallocation.
For stakeholders, civil society, opposition parties and auditors, the responsibility is clear: scrutinise grant allocation, enforce transparency and hold municipal leadership accountable for financial integrity and service delivery outcomes. Only with such vigilance can the reform achieve meaningful results rather than repeat historical patterns.
Ultimately, the initiative’s success or failure will serve as a benchmark for evaluating the capacity of SA’s metros to leverage financial incentives effectively and whether national reforms can translate into tangible improvements for citizens. In the end, this strategy represents both a trump and a test, a measure of whether systemic reform can overcome institutional inertia or whether past patterns will simply echo once more. For the ANC, it is simultaneously an opportunity to demonstrate effective governance and a final reckoning for decades of municipal underperformance.
• Singh is an independent governance, peace and security expert and a commentator on politics and human rights.
Without rigorous monitoring and professional management insulated from political influence, these grants risk becoming tools for patronage
