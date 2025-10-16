As an industrialist deeply invested in SA’s economy, particularly in the electrical engineering sector, I have long believed that business must be an active participant in shaping national policy. This involvement should not be driven purely by commercial self-interest, but by a shared commitment to the betterment of the country.
Over the years my participation in various policy forums and industry associations has given me a front-row seat to the complex interface between government and business. From engagements on the Public Procurement Act and the consultations on local content designation rules, to recent involvement in the Independent Transmission Development Programme (ITDP) led by the National Transmission Company of SA (NTCSA) and the Independent Power Producer (IPP) Office, one theme has consistently emerged: despite well-intentioned initiatives the execution of policy too often excludes the very local industries that government claims to support.
Take the ITDP as an example. The concept — allowing the private sector to participate in developing portions of the transmission grid — is sound and forward-thinking. Yet the way the request for qualification was written and the pre-qualification hurdles it introduced in effect excluded many SA companies. While the rhetoric supports localisation, the fine print often tells another story. The result is a process that pays emotional lip service to local content, but in practice favours foreign entities.
A similar pattern is visible in the staged consignment issue under the Customs Act. Certain project developers have used this provision to import entire “block projects”, thereby circumventing tariffs that should apply to individual components. The practice not only undermines local manufacturers but also distorts fair competition and erodes the tax base.
Allies or adversaries?
Across these and other cases, one sees a troubling commonality: discussions in industry circles increasingly resemble battles against government, rather than collaboration with government. Far too often the root of the problem, whether it is policy misalignment, regulatory delay or bureaucratic inertia, lies within the state itself. The unfortunate consequence is that business leaders find themselves in an adversarial posture, when in truth, they should be working within an enabling environment shaped by government.
This recurring pattern raises uncomfortable questions. Is government truly on the side of business? Are we engaging the appropriate counterparts? And, perhaps most worryingly, has organised business — in its eagerness to “assist” government — become complicit in sustaining inefficiency, rather than holding the state accountable for reform?
It is a difficult balance to strike. Constructive partnership between the public and private sectors is essential, but partnership should not mean silent endorsement. Business has a duty to call out what is not working, to challenge unproductive policy frameworks, and to push government towards practical solutions that strengthen, rather than weaken, domestic industry.
This frustration is not abstract, it plays out daily in the economic realities we face. The domestic operating environment is deteriorating at a rapid pace. Companies are going on short time; factories are closing; jobs are disappearing. The social and economic fallout is immense.
According to data from the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa, the metals and engineering sector — the backbone of SA’s industrial base, has shed about 212,000 jobs over the past 15 years. That represents a compound decline of 1.6% a year, mirroring the contraction in production output. These figures tell a simple but devastating story: what we are currently doing is not working. The scoreboard, measured in jobs, is failing us.
Change in mentality
To reverse this decline, SA needs a complete mindset shift in how government engages with business, and in how business asserts its role as a development partner. We must collectively ask: what are the immediate opportunities that can reignite industrialisation, and how can they be executed effectively?
These opportunities can be divided into two categories: low-hanging fruit and big, audacious programmes.
On the low-hanging side, there is enormous potential in repairing, maintaining, and upgrading electricity infrastructure. The country’s 257 municipalities are littered with old transformers, deteriorating substations and unreliable local networks. Addressing such deficiencies does not require mega-project funding; it requires execution, discipline, and local participation. These smaller projects are faster to implement, more affordable to finance and have an immediate impact on service delivery and business confidence.
If government were to launch a co-ordinated municipal infrastructure rehabilitation drive, the benefits would be felt across the country. It would stimulate demand across multiple industries — transformers, cables, switchgear, circuit breakers and more — creating a broad-based industrial ripple effect while directly improving the environment in which businesses operate.
On the larger scale, SA must position itself to fully participate in the Transmission Development Plan, the Green Energy Transition, and related mega-infrastructure programmes. These are the “big audacious goals” that will define our economic future. But they will leave a meaningful legacy only if they are structured to sustain and expand our industrial base, not hollow it out through unchecked import dependency.
Reverse logic
The guiding principle should be simple: where competitive local capacity exists, it must be used to full capacity before turning to imports. Only when domestic industry is genuinely unable to meet demand should imports fill the gap.
Unfortunately, the prevailing logic seems to operate in reverse, import first and give local industry the leftovers. This mindset is not only economically short-sighted; it is unpatriotic. SA manufacturers already produce world-class equipment that is successfully exported to private and public clients abroad. If our products are good enough for the world, they should certainly be good enough for our home market.
Industrial revitalisation will not come from slogans or summits. It will come from practical collaboration, policy consistency and a shared commitment to doing the small things right, so that the big things can begin to fall into place.
If the government and business can realign around this common purpose, SA’s industrial heart can once again beat strongly. But if we continue in our current fragmented and adversarial mode, the erosion of our industrial base, and the livelihoods it supports, will only accelerate.
The time for partnership with accountability is now.
• Flint is MD of ArmCoil Afrika, an executive member of the Electrical Engineering & Allied Industries Association, and a member of the Steel & Engineering Industries Federation of SA.
