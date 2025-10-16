ANN BERNSTEIN: Focus on public employment schemes prolongs joblessness
Reforms won’t solve unemployment overnight but continuing with temporary projects and symbolic gestures guarantees failure
16 October 2025 - 05:00
SA is engulfed in overlapping crises that cut to the core of our society.
The state’s finances are in deep crisis: slow growth and ballooning wage and interest costs have opened a large gap between tax revenues and spending. Public enterprises that were once the envy of the developing world are in ruins...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.