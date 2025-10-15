STEPHEN THOMSON: Why replacing general counsel is a governance risk

A UK colleague recently described a “quiet crisis”: experienced general counsel roles (GCs) being “restructured” out and replaced by contract lawyers, junior leaders or “AI-powered” alternatives.
The same pressures are starting to show up in SA. The motive is understandable — reduce fixed costs — but the hidden risk is substantial and it tends to surface precisely when a board can least afford it.
In the SA market, the GC (by whatever title — head of legal, legal director, chief legal and compliance officer) is the board’s early-warning system and institutional memory. Remove that function and you don’t just buy more external advice — you lose context: who promised what to a regulator last year, which indemnities sit in your legacy contracts and how your risk appetite has been applied in practice. That context is what prevents “surprises” further down the line.
It’s also a talent reality: a good GC is hard to find and even harder to replace. The best combine judgment with commercial fluency, credibility with the CEO and chair, and the temperament to say “no” early enough to matter. In practical terms, they are a scarce, high-leverage asset whose value is measured by the problems that never occur.
For the SA boardroom, a rugby analogy applies well: a great GC is your corporate flyhalf. The No 10 reads the field, calls the play, manages territory and pressure, and decides — instantly — whether to pass, run or kick for touch. That is precisely what a seasoned GC does in complex transactions, investigations and regulatory engagements: read the risk, pick the line, relieve pressure and put the organisation in the right parts of the field.
SA’s governance framework only underlines this point. King IV makes compliance a board-level responsibility (not a box-ticking exercise) and promotes a “combined assurance” model — co-ordinating management, internal audit, compliance and external assurance so that blind spots are minimised. A strong GC is a crucial integrator in that model.
Alongside that, the Companies Act requires public and state-owned companies to appoint a company secretary; the role includes advising directors on their duties, making them aware of relevant laws and reporting noncompliance to the board. In many organisations, that function works hand-in-glove with the GC. Hollowing out legal leadership tends to weaken both.
The risk isn’t theoretical. Enforcement of the Protection of Personal Information Act has shifted gears: the regulator has issued infringement notices and fines, with administrative penalties of up to R10m. Competition law exposure is even starker: administrative penalties can reach 10% of a firm’s annual turnover for serious contraventions. Those are headline numbers that turn “savings” into balance-sheet problems quickly.
What actually happens when a GC is replaced by a patchwork of juniors, contractors and external counsel? Matters still get done, but fewer risks are prevented: late warning flags to the board, slower regulator responses, fragmented accountability and, ironically, higher advisory spend per matter. Within a year, the “saving” has often evaporated — and the organisation’s governance posture has quietly degraded.
Before you act on headcount savings, ask for a risk-adjusted business case. Map the GC’s preventive value add as rigorously as the visible advisory hours. If change is unavoidable, consider an interim GC or a retained “GC-as-a-service” model with clear SLAs, escalation pathways and board access, and ensure the company secretary-GC interface remains strong.
The core test is simple: who has both the information and the standing to call the play under pressure? Getting that answer wrong is likely to be more costly than any fixed-cost line item.
• Thomson is a founding director of Thomson Wilks Attorneys.
STEPHEN THOMSON: Why replacing general counsel is a governance risk
The costliest saving in the boardroom is substituting general counsel roles with contract lawyers, junior leaders or ‘AI-powered’ alternatives
A UK colleague recently described a “quiet crisis”: experienced general counsel roles (GCs) being “restructured” out and replaced by contract lawyers, junior leaders or “AI-powered” alternatives.
The same pressures are starting to show up in SA. The motive is understandable — reduce fixed costs — but the hidden risk is substantial and it tends to surface precisely when a board can least afford it.
In the SA market, the GC (by whatever title — head of legal, legal director, chief legal and compliance officer) is the board’s early-warning system and institutional memory. Remove that function and you don’t just buy more external advice — you lose context: who promised what to a regulator last year, which indemnities sit in your legacy contracts and how your risk appetite has been applied in practice. That context is what prevents “surprises” further down the line.
It’s also a talent reality: a good GC is hard to find and even harder to replace. The best combine judgment with commercial fluency, credibility with the CEO and chair, and the temperament to say “no” early enough to matter. In practical terms, they are a scarce, high-leverage asset whose value is measured by the problems that never occur.
For the SA boardroom, a rugby analogy applies well: a great GC is your corporate flyhalf. The No 10 reads the field, calls the play, manages territory and pressure, and decides — instantly — whether to pass, run or kick for touch. That is precisely what a seasoned GC does in complex transactions, investigations and regulatory engagements: read the risk, pick the line, relieve pressure and put the organisation in the right parts of the field.
SA’s governance framework only underlines this point. King IV makes compliance a board-level responsibility (not a box-ticking exercise) and promotes a “combined assurance” model — co-ordinating management, internal audit, compliance and external assurance so that blind spots are minimised. A strong GC is a crucial integrator in that model.
Alongside that, the Companies Act requires public and state-owned companies to appoint a company secretary; the role includes advising directors on their duties, making them aware of relevant laws and reporting noncompliance to the board. In many organisations, that function works hand-in-glove with the GC. Hollowing out legal leadership tends to weaken both.
The risk isn’t theoretical. Enforcement of the Protection of Personal Information Act has shifted gears: the regulator has issued infringement notices and fines, with administrative penalties of up to R10m. Competition law exposure is even starker: administrative penalties can reach 10% of a firm’s annual turnover for serious contraventions. Those are headline numbers that turn “savings” into balance-sheet problems quickly.
What actually happens when a GC is replaced by a patchwork of juniors, contractors and external counsel? Matters still get done, but fewer risks are prevented: late warning flags to the board, slower regulator responses, fragmented accountability and, ironically, higher advisory spend per matter. Within a year, the “saving” has often evaporated — and the organisation’s governance posture has quietly degraded.
Before you act on headcount savings, ask for a risk-adjusted business case. Map the GC’s preventive value add as rigorously as the visible advisory hours. If change is unavoidable, consider an interim GC or a retained “GC-as-a-service” model with clear SLAs, escalation pathways and board access, and ensure the company secretary-GC interface remains strong.
The core test is simple: who has both the information and the standing to call the play under pressure? Getting that answer wrong is likely to be more costly than any fixed-cost line item.
• Thomson is a founding director of Thomson Wilks Attorneys.
Court dismisses Mantashe’s bid to scrap parts of Zondo report
World briefs: Trump hits China with new 100% tariff on imports
Public protector asked to probe Gqeberha Afrisec settlement
KHULEKANI MATHE: EE Amendment Act design is sensible but key steps were skipped
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Public protector asked to probe Gqeberha Afrisec settlement
KHULEKANI MATHE: EE Amendment Act design is sensible but key steps were skipped
Lewis loses battle to end Shoprite-Pepkor deal over furniture business
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.