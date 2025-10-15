Opinion

CARTOON: Trump’s Middle East peace rebrand

15 October 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Wednesday, October 15 2025
Wednesday, October 15 2025

Hamas conducts public execution in Gaza, clouding future of ceasefire

Circulated video shows fighters dragging seven ‘collaborators’ into a circle of people and shooting them
World
13 hours ago

Israel halves Gaza aid deliveries, citing Hamas delay in returning hostage bodies

Trump says Hamas must disarm ‘or be disarmed’
World
7 hours ago

Hostages freed as Trump declares peace in the Holy Land

Hamas releases remaining Israeli captives and Israel frees thousands of Palestinians to end ‘long nightmare’
World
1 day ago

Ceasefire in Gaza holds as hopes rise for hostage and prisoner releases

Truce enters third day ahead of Trump’s address to Israel’s parliament and expected start of prisoner exchanges
World
2 days ago
Tuesday, October 14 2025
Tuesday, October 14 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Lamborghinis and legal tests: turning ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
REUBEN COETZER: Stop the ‘granny tax’ — a theft ...
Opinion
3.
JUN KAJEE: Taiwan’s chip sanctions could render ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
BRIAN BENFIELD: Expensive KYC and Fica experiment ...
Opinion
5.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Sars v Sasfin pits fiscal ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.