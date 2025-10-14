ZOLANI MKHIVA: SA’s non-alignment foreign policy is key to protecting jobs

SA must stay true to its non-aligned foreign policy, balancing global ties to protect jobs, trade and national interests amid rising geopolitical tensions. Picture: 123RF
The brief disruption in chip exports from Taiwan to SA highlighted how quickly diplomatic friction can touch industries and jobs. In today’s unsettled global economy — marked by trade wars, technological rivalry and shifting alliances — such episodes remind us that SA’s foreign policy must remain anchored in its tradition of non-alignment.
That principle is not just political; it is the best guarantee of prosperity, keeping all markets and partnerships open while ensuring that growth and employment at home are protected.
This balanced posture has guided Pretoria before. In the war in Ukraine, SA resisted pressure to take sides, instead opting for dialogue and even supporting mediation. That same spirit must shape our economic diplomacy today.
In a world where major powers increasingly use trade and investment as tools of pressure, our foreign policy must both reflect our principles abroad and protect our industries at home.
Growing risks from major powers
Already, some of SA’s largest partners are adopting confrontational measures. Washington has imposed tariffs on certain exports and criticised our domestic transformation policies such as BBBEE and land reform. These actions, regardless of their motivation, create headwinds for our exporters and make market access less predictable.
European partners are also tightening green standards, raising the bar for future trade. These challenges illustrate why SA’s foreign policy cannot be ideological or symbolic. It must be consistent, coherent and, above all, pragmatic.
China will remain SA’s largest trading partner, a source of infrastructure finance and a vital export destination. But reliance on a single partner carries risks. Diversification is not anti-China; it is sound economics. Smaller, targeted relationships can play an outsize role in supporting jobs and securing advanced technologies.
Why Taiwan matters
Taiwan is one such case. Though bilateral trade volumes are modest, more than 450 Taiwanese businesses have invested nearly $2bn in SA over the past two decades, largely SMEs embedded in local supply chains. Earlier estimates suggested that Taiwanese businesses have supported more than 40,000 local jobs, a figure likely to be even higher today.
Taiwan also dominates the global semiconductor industry, producing more than 60% of the world’s chips and 90% of the most advanced computer chips.
The recent short restrictions on chip exports to SA underscore how even symbolic diplomatic frictions can spill into real costs for our automotive industry, our digital and AI ambitions, and ultimately for SA workers and the broader population.
G20 opportunity for principled diplomacy
As SA prepares to host the G20 in November, Pretoria has the opportunity to showcase the strength of principled non-alignment. Our diplomacy should not multiply conflicts but build bridges. It should safeguard sovereignty, reflect our values of dialogue and solidarity, and above all, protect SA workers.
In all that we do, national interests must remain at the centre of our decisions. They should guide our engagement with the world, not the other way around. When we advance international interests, they should reflect our commitment to sharing the values of ubuntu and extending our goodwill to other nations.
Diplomacy, above all, must serve the mutual and equitable interests of states, grounded in the principle that governments act in the best interests of their people. Equally, people-to-people relations must be upheld as a cornerstone of diplomacy.
Our history teaches us that principles and development go hand in hand. Today, that means remaining balanced between major powers, resolving disputes through dialogue and keeping doors open to all who contribute to our growth. That is how SA can lead with integrity abroad while ensuring prosperity at home.
ZOLANI MKHIVA: SA’s non-alignment foreign policy is key to protecting jobs
It is the best guarantee of prosperity, keeping all markets and partnerships open while ensuring that growth at home is protected
The brief disruption in chip exports from Taiwan to SA highlighted how quickly diplomatic friction can touch industries and jobs. In today’s unsettled global economy — marked by trade wars, technological rivalry and shifting alliances — such episodes remind us that SA’s foreign policy must remain anchored in its tradition of non-alignment.
That principle is not just political; it is the best guarantee of prosperity, keeping all markets and partnerships open while ensuring that growth and employment at home are protected.
This balanced posture has guided Pretoria before. In the war in Ukraine, SA resisted pressure to take sides, instead opting for dialogue and even supporting mediation. That same spirit must shape our economic diplomacy today.
In a world where major powers increasingly use trade and investment as tools of pressure, our foreign policy must both reflect our principles abroad and protect our industries at home.
Growing risks from major powers
Already, some of SA’s largest partners are adopting confrontational measures. Washington has imposed tariffs on certain exports and criticised our domestic transformation policies such as BBBEE and land reform. These actions, regardless of their motivation, create headwinds for our exporters and make market access less predictable.
European partners are also tightening green standards, raising the bar for future trade. These challenges illustrate why SA’s foreign policy cannot be ideological or symbolic. It must be consistent, coherent and, above all, pragmatic.
China will remain SA’s largest trading partner, a source of infrastructure finance and a vital export destination. But reliance on a single partner carries risks. Diversification is not anti-China; it is sound economics. Smaller, targeted relationships can play an outsize role in supporting jobs and securing advanced technologies.
Why Taiwan matters
Taiwan is one such case. Though bilateral trade volumes are modest, more than 450 Taiwanese businesses have invested nearly $2bn in SA over the past two decades, largely SMEs embedded in local supply chains. Earlier estimates suggested that Taiwanese businesses have supported more than 40,000 local jobs, a figure likely to be even higher today.
Taiwan also dominates the global semiconductor industry, producing more than 60% of the world’s chips and 90% of the most advanced computer chips.
The recent short restrictions on chip exports to SA underscore how even symbolic diplomatic frictions can spill into real costs for our automotive industry, our digital and AI ambitions, and ultimately for SA workers and the broader population.
G20 opportunity for principled diplomacy
As SA prepares to host the G20 in November, Pretoria has the opportunity to showcase the strength of principled non-alignment. Our diplomacy should not multiply conflicts but build bridges. It should safeguard sovereignty, reflect our values of dialogue and solidarity, and above all, protect SA workers.
In all that we do, national interests must remain at the centre of our decisions. They should guide our engagement with the world, not the other way around. When we advance international interests, they should reflect our commitment to sharing the values of ubuntu and extending our goodwill to other nations.
Diplomacy, above all, must serve the mutual and equitable interests of states, grounded in the principle that governments act in the best interests of their people. Equally, people-to-people relations must be upheld as a cornerstone of diplomacy.
Our history teaches us that principles and development go hand in hand. Today, that means remaining balanced between major powers, resolving disputes through dialogue and keeping doors open to all who contribute to our growth. That is how SA can lead with integrity abroad while ensuring prosperity at home.
• Mkiva is general secretary of Contralesa
AYABONGA CAWE: It may only be the beginning of economic coercion
Trump eyes chip-based tariffs on foreign electronics to push US production
JUN KAJEE: Taiwan’s chip sanctions could render SA uninvestable
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
NEVA MAKGETLA: Reviving SA’s industrial edge: can government tilt beneficiation ...
AYABONGA CAWE: It may only be the beginning of economic coercion
LOUW PIENAAR AND CLAIRE BISSEKER: No need to panic about new trade era — just ...
PETER BRUCE: ANC’s ‘big bang’ plan is really a black hole
MARIANNE MERTEN: Doubling down on protocol as progress remains elusive
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.