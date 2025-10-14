DION GEORGE: SA’s oceans hold the key to jobs, growth and food security

Properly managed, SA’s oceans can drive jobs, food security and economic growth, while illegal fishing and poor practices threaten livelihoods and sustainability. Picture: 123RF
SA’s fisheries and aquaculture sector is a growing engine of our economy. In 2023 alone the industry generated R19.9bn in income, an annual growth rate of 7.7% since 2020. It employs more than 30,000 people, most of them in the Western and Eastern Cape, and supports thousands of families who depend on the ocean for work and food. These figures show that our oceans are not just ecological treasures but economic lifelines.
The imperative before us is clear: if we manage our resources well, this sector can continue to create many more jobs, build food security and strengthen economic growth. If we allow illegal fishing and poor practices to continue, we risk collapse, lost livelihoods and deepened poverty.
The hake fishery is a prime example of success, it is certified as sustainable, employs thousands and contributes significantly to GDP. Every 1,000 tonnes landed creates 65 jobs, with 90% of processing based in the Western Cape. This shows that sound regulation and enforcement do not hold back economic progress. They secure it.
Aquaculture opportunities
Aquaculture adds another dimension. In the Western Cape, abalone farming has already created stable work and reduced pressure on wild stocks. With the right support, aquaculture across the country can unlock thousands of new opportunities in farming, processing and exports. This is a pathway to growth that protects the ocean while expanding work in coastal towns.
Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing robs our nations of billions each year. It strips resources from our waters, fuels organised crime and undermines community stability. The abalone poaching crisis shows the damage. Millions of abalone have been taken illegally, decimating wild populations and eroding local economies. In 2024 alone, seizures exceeded R41m, yet the true cost is far higher in lost income and biodiversity.
Left unchecked, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing puts jobs, food security and export markets at risk. It threatens the gains made by responsible operators and damages our reputation as a nation that values sustainability. That is why my department is strengthening enforcement, working with regional partners and using international treaties to close the net on illegal, unreported and unregulated activities.
Climate impacts fisheries
Climate change compounds these risks, Warming waters and shifting currents are altering species distribution and affecting small-scale fishers, especially in the Eastern Cape. Projections show major impacts on the Agulhas system and pelagic fisheries. Rising sea levels and coastal storms further threaten livelihoods.
The evidence is clear: sustainability and growth are not opposing forces, they are one and the same.
The department has developed the Climate Change Coastal Adaptation Response Plan to guide action, but its effectiveness depends on aligning ecological measures with inclusive development. Communities on the front line must be given the tools, support and market access to adapt and thrive.
Stats SA’s survey on fisheries, aquaculture and related services highlights the scale of this sector. In 2023, sales of processed fish grew strongly to R12.7bn, led by hake, squid, lobster and tuna. Wages rose to an average of R192,984 a year, with overall wage expenditure increasing by 3.1% annually. Small, medium and micro enterprises contributed nearly 29% of employment, showing how local entrepreneurs play a vital role in building resilience.
Need for transformation
Yet the industry remains concentrated, with the top 10 enterprises generating more than 75% of income. This underlines the need for transformation and empowerment of small-scale fishers, ensuring that prosperity is shared more equitably across the value chain.
Our approach is rooted in the Marine Living Resources Act and a commitment to sustainability. But regulation alone is not enough. We must combine strict enforcement with social protection, market support, co-management and empowerment programmes that include women, youth and small-scale operators.
Expanding marine protected areas, investing in aquaculture and cracking down on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing must go hand in hand with inclusive development. Only then will we protect ecosystems, secure food supplies and build strong coastal economies.
Sustainability creates jobs
The evidence is clear: sustainability and growth are not opposing forces, they are one and the same. Stricter regulations protect jobs. Marine protected areas restore stocks and boost catches. Aquaculture creates new work without exhausting natural resources. By contrast, illegal fishing and exploitation drive poverty and collapse.
I call on fishers, industry leaders, NGOs and citizens to rally behind this vision. Let us enforce quotas, protect our habitats and promote aquaculture. Let us ensure that small-scale fishers are empowered and not excluded. Let us align conservation with inclusive growth so that SA’s oceans remain a foundation of jobs, resilience and shared prosperity.
SA’s oceans are a national asset. Managed wisely, they will feed our people, create jobs, grow exports and sustain communities for generations. Managed poorly, they will erode the very foundations of our economy and society. The choice is clear, and the time to act is now.
• Dr George is forestry, fisheries and environment minister
DION GEORGE: SA's oceans hold the key to jobs, growth and food security
Left unchecked, illegal and unregulated fishing puts jobs, food security and export markets at risk
