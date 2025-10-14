Business Day TV speaks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group
We've discovered authoritarian creep in SA ages ago, but haven't assembled a posse yet
Former Prasa CEO says he does not owe a cent, as Sars seeks sequestration
DA and ActionSA reignite bid for electoral commission probe into breaches of funding legislation
Banks have been rolling out value-added service products as a means to retain clients and woo new ones
Foot-and-mouth disease remains a major challenge and constraint for livestock farmers
Companies hold back investment amid low confidence, pressuring president to turn idle funds into growth and jobs
Hamas releases remaining Israeli captives and Israel frees thousands of Palestinians to end ‘long nightmare’
Spinner Senuran Muthusamy’s heroics and the team’s fighting spirit help SA to stay afloat
Mass killing not only destroys flesh, but also annihilates the memory of the existence of those erased
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Paul Biya’s iron grip
Cameroon votes as 92-year-old Biya seeks to extend 43-year rule
Calls grow for Cameroon’s 92-year-old president to step down ahead of election
Cameroon’s Paul Biya reshuffles military top brass ahead of bid for eighth term
Africa to lead global trade growth in 2025, says WTO
